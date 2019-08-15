REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District now has a special fund to accept donations to help it with its money challenges.
The school committee this week approved a revolving account for the cause.
Jamie Jones, a Dighton resident, had launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for sports and other extracurricular activities as budget troubles ensued in recent months.
To date, nearly $8,000 has been raised by over 100 donors. Jones had a fundraising goal of $15,000.
The purpose, Jones said, was to raise enough money to pay fees needed to get the high school registered with different athletic and extracurricular organizations for the upcoming school year before deadlines passed.
“We would like to thank Jamie Jones for initiating this GoFundMe to benefit the students of the Dighton-Rehoboth School District,” school committee Chairwoman Katherine Cooper said.
School board members at their meeting Tuesday also voted to agree to adopt and certify a budget of $45,096,223 at a later date.
“This vote is in alignment with the compromised assessment number with the Rehoboth Board of Selectmen,” Cooper said.
Avoiding the need for a Proposition 2 1/2 override election or district-wide meeting, school committee members and selectmen had reached a compromise where nearly $400,000 would be restored to this year’s school budget to save sports and other extracurricular activities and administrative positions that were slated for elimination.
Nonunion positions school officials hope to bring back include assistant superintendent, information technology director, dean of activities and athletics, and facility director.
School and town officials are awaiting approval from state education department officials on the proposed budget.
A town meeting still has to be held to add more funds to the school budget.
School officials had initially sought $559,000 more but have agreed to reduce their budget by about $200,000 through various cuts, with the anticipation more revenue and savings will be realized.
