REHOBOTH -- Students eligible for free or reduced-price school meals can get Pandemic EBT funding throughout the school year to help buy healthy food for them and their families.
Anthony Azar, superintendent of the Dighton-Rehoboth Regional School District, recently sent out that reminder to the school community.
“It’s important to stay healthy, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.” Azar said.
The state received federal approval to issue additional P-EBT, benefits in September to promote increased food security for families who participate in the United States Department of Agriculture’s National School Lunch Program (NSLP).
The Families First Coronavirus Response Act gave states the ability to request special waivers to establish a new federal program, P-EBT. The Massachusetts program was first launched in April 2020 to help more than 522,000 students buy healthy food while schools were closed from March through June due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This brought more than $207 million in federal dollars into the Commonwealth, supporting families across the state and local retailers.
Eligible students in a fully remote learning situation will get $117.20 per month. Eligible students in a hybrid learning situation will get $58.60 per month. Students attending school either half-day or fully in person are not eligible for P-EBT.
Students who received P-EBT payments in the past should have gotten those funds on ther EBT or P-EBT card in late December.
Students who receive SNAP or TAFDC, should look for funds to be added to the DTA EBT card you already have. If you do not get SNAP and/or TAFDC, look for a DTA letter and card in the mail in mid January, Azar said.
Families should check for their eligibility and apply at DTAConnect.com.
Students are also able to receive free “grab and go” school meals provided by the district.
For more information, families should visit MAp-EBT.org or call 508-252-5000 X5140
