ATTLEBORO — In February 1984, the nude body of 49-year-old Roger N. Lizotte was found by a man walking his dog off West Street across from the city Water Department.
The Pawtucket man had bruises on his head, chest, arms and legs and a pathologist determined he was beaten and his body was dragged to the spot it was found.
Lizotte had last been seen about two weeks earlier. He had mental health issues and had spent some time in hospitals in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to Sun Chronicle reports at the time.
Attleboro and state police conducted interviews, collected evidence and identified witnesses and potential persons of interest at the time.
However, no suspect was definitively identified and the killing has remained unsolved.
Now, the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office is renewing its efforts in the case and other unsolved murders that have occurred in the last 45 years.
The newly-formed Cold Case Unit has been looking back at old killings with the slowdown in other areas of law enforcement due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the District Attorney’s office.
Working with the unit is Lt. Ann Marie Robertson of the State Police Unresolved Crimes Unit. District Attorney Thomas Quinn III has also assigned two full-time prosecutors as well as administrative staff and a victim witness advocate, Miliote said.
The unit is also reviewing unsolved sexual assaults and serious violent crimes in the hope that new forensic technology and scientific advances can bring about arrests, he said.
In each case, a thorough examination of all reports, witness statements and physical evidence is undertaken.
The rapidly developing field of genetic genealogy, the combination of DNA analysis and genealogy, now allows previously unknown perpetrators of many serious violent crimes to be identified.
The same technology that was used to identify the Golden State Killer in California was recently used by the Bristol County District Attorney’s office to arrest Ivan Keith for a series of unsolved rapes in Bristol, Plymouth and Norfolk counties in the 1990s.
Keith was arrested in Maine, where he was living under a false name. He is currently being held without bail while he awaits trial.
Additionally, recent developments in forensic technology make it possible to collect DNA from evidence in circumstances where it was not previously possible, according to authorities.
Although encouraged by the new technology and its potential to help solve these cases, Quinn believes that many cases are still solved “the old-fashioned way,” by relying on citizens to do what is right and provide what could be critical information.
“These are some of the worst cases we see, and many families have waited for years hoping for answers and some measure of justice,” Quinn said in a statement.
By highlighting these cases, Quinn said the victims will be remembered and citizens will be reminded of the terrible crimes.
A prosecutor for years before becoming district attorney, Quinn said he knows from experience that in many murder cases there are people who have information that could be helpful but have kept silent for a variety of reasons.
“It is never too late to do the right thing. We hope that anyone with this information will finally decide to break that silence by coming forward,” Quinn said.
In the Lizotte case, the Cold Case Unit is reviewing all physical evidence collected for testing and retesting, locating witnesses and persons of interest to determine if they are alive and in the area, and pursuing all investigative leads that develop.
Attleboro Detective Lt. Timothy Cook Jr. said there are certainly challenges in solving a murder 36 years ago, with individuals who were interviewed at the time either moving away or dying.
“Despite that, we owe it to Mr. Lizotte and his family to at least give it another try to see justice,” Cook said.
By bringing the case to light again, Cook said, a person who did not come forward may do so now.
“Maybe somebody who was hesitant or scared to come forward 36 years ago may feel they can come forward with information now,” Cook said.
Police Chief Kyle Heagney is also hopeful the unit will be successful and that suspects will be apprehended.
“I hope it brings closure to the families of the victims so they can have a sense of what happened and to bring suspects to justice,” Heagney said.
Lizotte’s survivors did not want to be interviewed for this article. But they and authorities are pleading with anyone who knows anything about his murder to contact State Police Sgt. Ann Marie Robinson at 508-961-1918 or the Massachusetts State Police Unresolved Cases Tip Line at 855-MA-SOLVE (855-627-6583).
Or they can anonymously text a tip to the DA’s office. Text the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637) then text the tip. They can also submit a web-based tip by going to bristolda.com/prosecution/unsolved-cases.
The tip programs are anonymous and personal information will never be seen by investigators or anyone else.
For more information on unsolved homicides, log on to bristolda.com/prosecution/unsolved-cases.
