Norfolk Police Station Building
FOR FILE USE Norfolk Police Station.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

NORFOLK -- The Norfolk County district attorney’s office has withdrawn charges against a Starbucks barista accused of spitting into the beverage of a local police officer while she prepared his drink.

Prosecutors dropped the charges Thursday against Kaitlyn Todd, a barista at a Starbucks in Medfield, prior to her arraignment in Dedham District Court.

