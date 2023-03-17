NORFOLK -- The Norfolk County district attorney’s office has withdrawn charges against a Starbucks barista accused of spitting into the beverage of a local police officer while she prepared his drink.
Prosecutors dropped the charges Thursday against Kaitlyn Todd, a barista at a Starbucks in Medfield, prior to her arraignment in Dedham District Court.
Todd had been charged with assault and distributing food with a harmful substance for allegedly spitting into a cup while making a drink for Lt. Eric Van Ness last May.
Van Ness, a sergeant at the time, was in uniform and went to Starbucks after appearing at a hearing in Wrentham District Court.
In a motion to dismiss the case, Todd’s lawyer, Hugh Curran of Brighton, argued that Van Ness never saw his client spit into his drink and merely believed she did so.
The two never spoke to each other or had any interaction, Curran argued, and there was no evidence she even knew she was making his drink.
Another barista started making the drink and his client smelled it to see if it contained a strong smelling vanilla extract required for the recipe before she finished making the order, Curran wrote.
“The entire case against Ms. Todd rests on nothing more than mere suspicion,” Curran said.
Prosecutors dropped the charges, according to the district attorney’s office, after reviewing additional evidence provided by her lawyer.
“Our office reviewed the totality of that evidence and concluded the case could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” district attorney spokesman David Traub said in an email.
Traub cited rules of ethical conduct prohibiting prosecutors from going forward on a case where there is a good faith belief that probable cause to support the charge does not exist.
Boston television station Fox 25 reported that Starbucks backed Todd’s explanation for bringing the cup to her face and aired a video they obtained about the dispute.
The Fox 25 report said Van Ness planned to file a lawsuit against Starbucks.
Van Ness and a lawyer who represented him could immediately be reached by The Sun Chronicle for comment Friday.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.