ATTLEBORO — Police investigating a fatal hit-and-run accident on Interstate 95 in South Attleboro last month have released a new photo and say the SUV they are looking for may be either a Chevrolet Suburban or a Cadillac Escalade ESV.
Investigators believe the large white SUV has damage to the passenger side headlight and was driven by a woman described by witnesses as being about 5-feet 4-inches tall and about 160 pounds, according to the Bristol County district attorney’s office.
State police say a homeless man, 50-year-old John Gauthier, was attempting to cross I-95 South near Route 1 about 9:40 p.m. on Sept. 16 when he was hit.
The driver of the SUV is believed to have stopped on the left side of the highway, got out of her vehicle for a brief time before driving off and entering into Pawtucket about 10 p.m.
Gauthier, who had ties to Pawtucket, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone who was in the area of the incident, has knowledge about this case or has seen a damaged white SUV is urged to contact state police detectives assigned to the Bristol County district attorney’s office at 508-993-2016.
