SEEKONK -- Police were justified when they shot and killed a break-in suspect who fired an assault-style rifle at them after crashing a stolen car in an attempt to flee, the Bristol County district attorney’s office said Wednesday.
The two officers, who were not named in a 12-page investigative report, returned fire after 47-year-old Jeffrey W. Groulx shot at least two rounds from an AK-47 while inside a car he crashed on Nov. 28, according to the report.
At the time they were shot at, the report states, the officers were approaching the wreckage without their weapons drawn in order to render aid and had to scramble for cover.
“The sudden and unexpected firing of the rifle by Groulx reasonably caused the officers to fear that they would be killed or suffer serious bodily injury,” the report states.
“As a result of Groulx’s actions, the two officers were justified in using deadly force,” it states.
After the exchange of gunfire, the officers approached the car again to perform a medical assessment but took cover when they saw the rifle and saw Groulx’s hand move, according to the report
Groulx, a convicted felon from New Hampshire with a long criminal record, was pronounced dead at the scene after a SWAT team declared it was safe to approach the vehicle.
The officers fired 10 shots at the car and an autopsy revealed Groulx was struck twice, including a fatal shot to the head, according to the report.
The rifle Groulx fired had one round in the chamber and a 30-round magazine with 23 rounds inside. Police also found another 30-round magazine loaded with 28 rounds, the report states.
The shootout occurred in the area of Route 6 and School Street after a short vehicle pursuit in which Groulx lost control of the stolen car and it flipped over and went down an embankment.
The incident occurred after police responded to a burglar alarm at New England Tire on Route 6 about 6:40 a.m. Video surveillance showed Groulx breaking into the business, according to the report.
At the time of the shootout, the report says, Groulx was a fugitive wanted for parole violations in New Hampshire.
The break-in was part of a crime spree that began in July in Manchester, N.H. in which Groulx was identified as a man who pulled a pistol on a security guard at a Home Depot while attempting to steal $1,000 in tools and fled in a stolen SUV, the report says.
About a half-hour after the incident, he was also suspected of a theft at a nearby Lowe’s, according to the report.
In September, Groulx was eluded police during a chase in Burlington on Interstate 95 in a U-Haul pickup truck after attempting to steal catalytic converters with another man.
The man, a passenger in the truck, was dropped off during the pursuit and told police his friend “Jeff” would flee because he did not want to go back to prison, according to the report.
In the all the incidents, the report says, police had obtained arrest warrants for Groulx.
During the investigation, state police found that Groulx stole the SUV he was driving in Manchester, N.H. on Nov. 17 and broke into a Speedy Lube store.
After examining his cellphone, state police determined Groulx arrived in Seekonk the day before the shootout and drove around the Route 6 area of the businesses he targeted, according to the report.
He also drove to Woonsocket where he is believed to have stolen a license plate from a car to put on his stolen SUV, the report says.
Groulx had an extensive criminal record in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Louisiana, according to the report, and did prison stints in the early 2000s for 16 armed robbery counts, according to the report.
In February 2019, he escaped from a New Hampshire state prison and was arrested in Massachusetts the following month. He was returned to New Hampshire and was paroled in January 2020.
He fled from a New Hampshire police officer in June 2020 and was paroled again in January 2021. Authorities obtained a warrant after he failed to report to his parole officer in March. The warrant was pending at the time of the shootout, according to the report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.