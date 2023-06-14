NORTON — “Just say no” and “hang up.”
That was the message Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III gave to a group at the Norton Senior Center on Wednesday.
Quinn told the seniors they should not feel compelled to answer the telephone if they do not know the number and that no government agency is going to be calling for money.
“Do you think the FBI is going to call you? If they want you they are going to be knocking at your door,” Quinn said.
The district attorney spoke to seniors about how to avoid being victimized by schemes, such as the grandparents scam, romance scams and callers offering something too good to be true.
The scams are being perpetrated more often by telephone and online by fast talking con artists, and are becoming more sophisticated through artificial intelligence, Quinn said.
“Technology has become more bad than good,” he told the group.
Although he was previously scheduled to speak, Quinn’s presentation came a day after a Norton resident was scammed out of $12,000 by a phone caller.
Norton police Lt. Jonathan Goodwin told the seniors a woman received a call from a person who claimed there was some bitcoin fraud on her Xfinity account. As instructed, the woman purchased $12,000 in gift cards to clear up the matter.
Quinn and Goodwin said callers can be convincing and they prey on the elderly because they are trusting and are less likely to hang up the phone. Scammers take advantage of people’s feelings of guilt, loneliness, fear and embarrassment, they said.
Most of the time, Quinn said, the scammers are from outside the country, making tracking the source of the fraud and obtaining restitution for victims difficult.
Quinn told the group they should not feel they have to remain on the phone and should just hang up without even saying goodbye if they feel uncomfortable.
A report by the FBI in 2022 found that scam victims over 60 experienced an 84% increase in losses from 2021. The financial fraud totaled $3.1 billion.
In 2022, according to the FBI, there were 1,653 people over 60 who were victims of scams in Massachusetts, the 18th highest in the country. The state was the 11th highest in the country in losses, totaling $70.1 million.
The district attorney said people can be victimized by those they trust, including caretakers and even family. He told the group they worked hard all their lives and urged them to not let others take advantage of them.
Quinn urged the group to monitor their financial statements regularly to spot unauthorized or suspicious charges.
“You have to be vigilant. Vigilance is the key,” he said.
Quinn said he created an elder financial abuse unit to aggressively investigate and prosecute such cases but that he and his staff speak throughout the county to prevent seniors from becoming victims.
Anyone who feels they are a victim of a scam is urged to call their local police department or council on aging.
For more information go to bristolda.com/community-affairs/elder-abuse-prevention/ or fbi.gov.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
