Residents who feel they’ve been bombarded non-stop with political ads — including increasingly contentious messages for contests in other states — aren’t wrong.
But they should remember that this is only the first round.
Tuesday’s primary elections in Massachusetts, where the major parties winnow down the list of potential contenders, just mark the starting point for another two months of campaigning leading up to the general election in November.
And some area candidates will start out the home stretch in better shape than others when it comes to campaign finances.
Among the candidates local voters will choose from in the primary, incumbent Democratic District Attorney Thomas Quinn III is the heavyweight when it comes to a war chest. According to the state Office of Campaign and Political Finance, Quinn had $306,493 in cash on hand, at least as of the beginning of August.
(Candidates have until the fifth of the month to file their reports with the state, but this month that fell on the Labor Day holiday.)
Quinn’s opponent in the Democratic primary, Shannon McMahon, had $2,025 on hand. There is no declared Republican candidate for the office.
The second place in funding is also in a county-wide race. Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who is unopposed in the GOP primary, reported $245,767 cash on hand at the end of August. His potential Democratic opponents, were behind as of the end of July, with Attleboro Mayor Paul Heroux with $62,509 ahead of Nicholas Bernier at $6,447 and George McNeil with $887. Their totals are expected to be updated this week.
Among legislative candidates, Sen. Marc Pacheco, D-Taunton, who is running in the reorganized Third Bristol Plymouth District this year, shows $168,693 on hand. His potential Republican opponent, Maria Collins of Taunton, has just $15.
Close behind in the state Senate contests are Sen. Becca Rausch, D-Needham with $146,929 cash on hand. She is unopposed in her party’s primary, as is her likely Republican rival, state Rep. Shawn Dooley, R-Norfolk in his. He is running for the redrawn Norfolk Bristol Plymouth district. He has $107,404 on hand going into general election season.
State Sen. Paul Feeney, D-Foxboro, whose redrawn Bristol Norfolk district now includes all of Attleboro and North Attleboro, faces no opposition in his primary election. As of last month he showed $53,843 on hand. Independent Laura Saylor of Mansfield had no cash on hand, reports showed. Michael Chaisson of Foxboro, who is running as a write-in candidate on the Republican side, had $7,761 on hand.
In the House, incumbent Rep. James Hawkins, D-Attleboro, is unopposed in the primary but leads the local delegation in funds with $31,157 on hand going forward. His opponent on the GOP side is Steven Escobar of Attleboro, who has $124 reported. Escobar has pledged not to fundraise for his campaign.
Kevin Kalkut of Norfolk and Stephen Teehan of Medfield are seeking the Democratic nomination in the Ninth Norfolk District — being vacated by Dooley — and going into the primary they had $3,429 and $8,778 on hand, respectively. Marcus Vaughn of Walpole, unopposed on the GOP side, will go into the general election with $16,762 on hand.
In the First Bristol District, Rep. Jay Barrows, R-Mansfield, reported $21,217 going into the primary, where he has no official opposition. (William Hymon of Mansfield filed paperwork with the state Aug. 23 to run as a Republican for the seat, but had no financial reports on file as of Monday.) Two Democrats, both from Mansfield, are vying in the primary for a spot on the November ballot in the district. Brendan Roche reported $1,876 on hand. Peter Lally reported $786.
In the 14th Bristol, freshman Rep. Adam Scanlon faces no opposition in the primary and will carry $13,248 into the general election. Patrick McCue, who recently announced a write-in effort for the GOP nomination, reported $100 on hand as of the beginning of the month.
Rep. Ted Philips, D-Sharon, had 24,590 as of the beginning of the month heading into the general election. He’ll face Republican Howard Terban of Stoughton who, at the end of March, formally declared that he’ll neither raise or expend any funds in his campaign.