Appellate judges have reduced the prison sentences of two area convicted child molesters and a child rapist, angering the victims and Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn.
“He can get out earlier and I’m still dealing with what he did to me. That’s not fair,” said the victim of Felipe Gonzalez, 51, in a telephone interview Thursday.
Gonzalez was convicted in 2019 of repeatedly raping and sexually assaulting the victim from 2011 through 2016 while she lived in North Attleboro, Avon and Raynham. She is now 17.
Gonzalez was ordered to serve 30 years in prison but a panel of three appellate superior court judges last month reduced it to a 15- to 20-year sentence.
After his trial, prosecutors recommended Gonzalez serve up to 40 years in prison.
The girl, who testified about the abuse at trial, said she still suffers from depression, anxiety and nightmares from her years of abuse.
She said the ordeal has affected her relationships with boys she meets at school and even her father because she has difficulty developing trust.
Gonzalez was one of seven child rapists or molesters in Bristol County whose cases were reduced last month over the objection of prosecutors.
The three-judge appellate panel convenes annually to review appeals of recently imposed prison sentences.
Others who had their sentences reduced included James Hickman, 56, and Clifford Martin, 59, who were arrested by Attleboro police for separate sexual assaults.
Martin, of Taunton, was convicted in 2019 of indecently assaulting an autistic woman in his van while working for Amego Inc., a facility that provides supportive day and night care to those living with autism.
The assault occurred in 2015. Martin was seen receiving a sex act in a van in the parking lot of the Dollar Tree store on Pleasant Street and later was heard to say, “I’m lucky if I see the light of day again,” according to prosecutors.
He was ordered to serve six to eight years in prison but the appellate panel reduced the sentence to four to six years.
“It makes me angry at the justice system,” said the mother of his victim, who is now 33 but has the intellectual abilities of an adolescent.
The mother said she wanted Martin to serve the 15-year sentence prosecutors recommended after the trial.
She said the appellate judges who reduced the sentence “really can’t see the whole picture.”
She said both she and her daughter trusted Martin and that she now suspects the incident was not the first between him and her daughter.
She said Martin has already served about two years of the sentence and fears he will try to contact his daughter or her after he is released.
“To put someone like that out on the street is crazy,” she said.
Hickman was convicted in 2019 of indecent assault and battery and committing unnatural acts on a 5-year-old Attleboro girl he knew.
He was arrested in Georgia in 2017 after prosecutors obtained DNA from the victim’s underwear that linked Hickman to the crime.
He was sentenced to a 9 ½- to 10-year prison term but the appellate judges reduced his term to 4 to 6 years.
Lawyers for Martin and Hickman said the judges were given transcripts of the sentencing hearings. They said they argued the trial judges gave their clients sentences that exceeded recommended guidelines.
In 2003, Hickman had similar charges against him involving a 9-year-old girl dropped, according to court records.
The lawyer for Gonzalez could not be reached by The Sun Chronicle.
In a statement about the reduced sentences, Quinn said the initial sentences, imposed by six different experienced Fall River Superior Court judges, were justified, consistent with sentencing guidelines and protected the public from dangerous child predators.
“While the appellate panel has the authority to change sentences in appropriate cases,” Quinn said, “I have never seen them significantly alter that many sentences, especially in child rape cases.”
In the past, Quinn said, sentences were rarely reduced unless there was an abuse of discretion by the sentencing judge.
“The appellate panel has limited information about the cases and the sentence reductions undermine the role of the trial judge,” Quinn said.
Trial judges have a better grasp of cases, Quinn said, because they preside over the entire proceedings and hear how a defendant’s “heinous conduct” impacted the young victims.
“There is no apparent justification in the record for the significant reduction of sentences when the trial judge is in the best position to sentence a defendant after hearing all of the facts and circumstances of the case,” Quinn said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.