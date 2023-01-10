MANSFIELD -- A utility line on Maple Street believed to have been previously damaged by a tree was responsible for a power failure Tuesday that at one point affected 1,400 customers.
The failure occurred just after 11 a.m., immediately affecting 300 customers. Up to 1,400 lost power about 20 minutes later as workers switched circuits to make repairs, Joe Sollecito, general manager of the town’s electric department said.
About 1,000 had power restored by 11:45 a.m. and the remaining customers had power back about an hour later, he said.
The power line on Maple Street that caused the outage was believed to have previously sustained some damage from a tree, Sollecito said.
The customers affected were in the areas of Maple, Oakland, North Main and Pratt streets and parts of the Back Bay area off Pratt Street.
