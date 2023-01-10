Mansfield electric department

Mansfield Electric Deptartment station.

 File photo

MANSFIELD -- A utility line on Maple Street believed to have been previously damaged by a tree was responsible for a power failure Tuesday that at one point affected 1,400 customers.

The failure occurred just after 11 a.m., immediately affecting 300 customers. Up to 1,400 lost power about 20 minutes later as workers switched circuits to make repairs, Joe Sollecito, general manager of the town’s electric department said.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.