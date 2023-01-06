Rollins, Adam Arraignment
Adam Rollins, right, is arraigned Tuesday in Attleboro District Court on charges he robbed and assaulted an elderly Attleboro woman who was later found dead by firefighters responding to a blaze at her home. At left is Rollins’ attorney, Damien Puller of Taunton.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A dangerousness hearing for a man accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly woman before she was found dead in her burned-out home last November was continued to Tuesday.

After a brief bench conference in Attleboro District Court late Friday afternoon with lawyers, Judge Edmund Mathers said he needed time to review lengthy videotape evidence and police reports he just received in the case.

David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.