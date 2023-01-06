ATTLEBORO — A dangerousness hearing for a man accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly woman before she was found dead in her burned-out home last November was continued to Tuesday.
After a brief bench conference in Attleboro District Court late Friday afternoon with lawyers, Judge Edmund Mathers said he needed time to review lengthy videotape evidence and police reports he just received in the case.
The suspect, Adam Rollins, 42, of 392 Lindsey St., will continue to be held without bail pending the hearing. He pleaded innocent Tuesday to unarmed burglary and assault.
No arguments were heard in the case Friday.
Prosecutors allege Rollins assaulted 80-year-old Judith Henriques before she died and her Division Street house burned down on Nov. 18.
Rollins’ lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, has argued that police lack enough evidence to support the charges against his client.
Authorities are still investigating Henriques’ cause and manner of death and have not determined what started the fire.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.