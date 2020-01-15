ATTLEBORO — A dangerousness hearing for a city man accused of forcing an intellectually disabled woman into his van and raping her in the downtown MBTA parking lot last week has been postponed to Friday.
The hearing for David Rogers, 63, of 24 Park Ave., Apt. 2, was scheduled for Wednesday in Attleboro District Court but was postponed because a police officer who Rogers’ lawyer wanted to call as a witness was not available.
Rogers has pleaded innocent to charges of aggravated rape, kidnapping, assault and battery and indecent assault and battery on a person with an intellectual disability.
Police credited a woman walking her dog with alerting them to the incident about 6 a.m. Friday.
The prosecution wants a judge to continue holding Rogers without bail for up to 120 day while they prepare for trial.
