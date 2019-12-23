ATTLEBORO — A dangerousness hearing for a Mansfield burglary suspect has been rescheduled and a police search is on for his alleged accomplice.
Kevin Gearhart, 54, a homeless man from New Hampshire, was scheduled to appear for the hearing Monday in Attleboro District Court, but it was rescheduled to Jan. 9.
His lawyer, Damien Puller of Taunton, said his client has a long history of mental health issues and was in the medical unit at the Bristol County House of Corrections. Gearhart was not transported to the court by the sheriff’s department for the hearing, Puller said.
Puller renewed his request that his client be sent at Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health examination. The request was denied last Friday by Judge Edmund Mathers after a state psychologist declined to recommend a full evaluation. The psychologist did so after speaking to the defendant at the courthouse.
Judge Daniel O’Shea said the sheriff’s department has the authority to send the defendant to Bridgewater, but he couldn’t take any action without the defendant in court.
Gearhart is accused of burglarizing a Stearns Avenue home in Mansfield last Tuesday while a couple and a houseguest were sleeping in bedrooms on the second floor.
He has pleaded innocent and Puller raised questions about evidence linking his client to the crime.
Police applied for an arrest warrant for an alleged accomplice but he has not been arrested yet, Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon said Monday. The name of the suspect was not released.
Gearhart has a lengthy criminal record and is wanted on burglary charges in Manchester, N.H. in addition to a warrant for a motor vehicle offense in Boston Municipal Court in West Roxbury.
Puller said his client was once declared not guilty by reason of insanity in a New Hampshire case and was ordered to seek mental health treatment.
During a dangerousness hearing, prosecutors will attempt to show the defendant is such a threat to the public that he should be held without bail for up to 120 days while they prepare for trial.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.