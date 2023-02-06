easton police photo

Easton police station

 EASTON POLICE

EASTON -- The Bristol County district attorney’s office released new details Monday into the fatal shooting of a local woman by police after they were called for a well-being check.

The woman, Marianne Griffiths, 56, was fatally shot once in the chest Sunday morning after she allegedly pointed what turned out to a pump-action BB rifle at police, according to the district attorney’s office.

