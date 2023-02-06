EASTON -- The Bristol County district attorney’s office released new details Monday into the fatal shooting of a local woman by police after they were called for a well-being check.
The woman, Marianne Griffiths, 56, was fatally shot once in the chest Sunday morning after she allegedly pointed what turned out to a pump-action BB rifle at police, according to the district attorney’s office.
The information released Monday about the incident was only preliminary, according to Gregg Miliote, a spokesman for the district attorney’s office.
State police and prosecutors assigned to the office are actively investigating the incident.
“A full investigation is underway and a final report on all facts, circumstances and conclusions will be released publicly upon the conclusion of the investigation,” Miliote said.
Police were called about 11:30 a.m. Sunday called by an Ashland resident requesting officers check the well-being of his mother at 32 Spooner St. in Easton.
The caller told police Griffiths told him that she had injected herself with a dangerous amount of insulin in an attempt to commit suicide, according to Miliote.
When police arrived, they encountered Griffiths and other family members. After a brief discussion with her, Griffiths ran downstairs and threatened that she would shoot the police and herself, Miliote said.
The officers immediately evacuated the other people in the home and left the house. At that point, Griffiths ran back upstairs to the front entry way and pointed what appeared to be a rifle at the officers standing outside the home, Miliote said.
An Easton police officer then fired one shot, according to Miliote, before retreating for cover.
Griffiths was pronounced dead at the scene. Once police re-entered the home, they secured the rifle Griffiths was holding, which turned out to be a pump action BB gun, Miliote said.
Preliminary information gathered so far by investigators indicates Griffiths suffered from long-term mental health issues and suicidal ideation, according to Miliote.
The office will not comment further on the case while the investigation is ongoing, Miliote said.
