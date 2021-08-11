FALL RIVER -- Five and a half years after watching her stepfather stab her mother repeatedly, a former Norton girl took the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday and described the horror of what happened as he sat about 10 feet away in the courtroom.
During her testimony in Fall River Superior Court, Hailey Doran Meede, who was 10 at the time, said she and her younger sister tried to stop Martin McDonald from stabbing their mother before he hit her in the face and fled their Norton Glen apartment.
“I remember kicking him in the back,” Doran Meede, now 16, said softly, adding that her younger sister was also kicking him.
But McDonald didn’t respond and kept attacking their mother, 34-year-old Julie Meede, in the kitchen of the apartment, Doran Meede testified.
She said the attack occurred Jan. 27, 2016, in front of her, her two younger siblings and a cousin after having D’Angelo’s food for dinner.
Prosecutors say McDonald murdered Meede because he was angry and jealous about an affair she had with a friend of his and couldn’t accept the end of their marriage.
McDonald’s lawyer, Frank Spillane of Stoughton, said his client does not dispute he killed Meede.
But in his opening statement, the lawyer contends Meede hit McDonald first and he was too drunk and psychologically damaged to be held criminally responsible for the slaying.
Meede was pronounced dead on arrival at Sturdy Memorial Hospital after being stabbed over 50 times on her head, face and body, authorities say.
During her testimony, Doran Meede said her mother and McDonald argued just prior to the attack but that her mother did not hit McDonald. She also said McDonald didn’t appear intoxicated.
“I said I was calling the cops so he stopped,” Doran Meede said, adding that she tried to run when McDonald turned around.
“He hit me and took my phone,” Doran Meede testified.
She said McDonald then ran out of the apartment and drove off in his pickup truck, and she used her mother’s cellphone to call 911.
Before Doran Meede took the stand, a state police dispatcher testified how he took the 911 call and notified Norton first responders. Then the chilling 911 call was played for the jury.
On the call, Doran Meede can be heard weeping and telling the dispatcher her stepfather stabbed her mother and left her bleeding on the floor, adding, “I don’t think she’s breathing.”
During the call, the girl tells the dispatcher her address and corrects him when he mixes up the numbers.
“Is somebody on the way?” she asks.
The tape of the call prompted members of both families to weep softly and two others to leave the courtroom in tears.
During her testimony, Doran Meede spoke softly and calmly and maintained her emotions. She cried softly when she was asked to identify McDonald in the courtroom.
One of the first arriving police officers, Christopher McCarthy, testified he found Julie Meede was bleeding on the kitchen floor and helped remove the children from the apartment.
“There was blood absolutely everywhere,” McCarthy said.
Shortly afterward, he was called to a crash on Interstate 495 because one of the vehicles involved resembled McDonald’s pickup truck.
At the scene, he took custody of McDonald from an off-duty state trooper. He testified the defendant did not appear intoxicated and was cooperative and somber.
Now retired Norton Fire Chief Paul Schleicher, who happened upon the crash scene, also testified McDonald was not intoxicated and wanted to be taken into custody.
During her opening statement, Assistant District Attorney Courtney Cahill said McDonald could not accept the end of his marriage and his wife’s affair.
“This case is about the defendant’s jealousy,” Cahill said.
In his opening statement, Spillane said McDonald had an abusive father and stepfather and suffered from an iron deficiency that affected his development into puberty.
He said his client attempted suicide three times, the first at age 16, then developed an opioid addiction and began taking steroids for his iron deficiency.
McDonald initially overcame his opioid addiction, became an electrician and then met Meede at a bar in Brockton where he worked as a bouncer, Spillane said.
After he was told of Meede’s affair in 2015, McDonald was diagnosed with depression, had elevated testosterone levels and began abusing painkillers again after tonsil surgery. He also abused alcohol.
“These factors created a perfect storm or condition that led to what happened,” Spillane said.
A jury of seven men and seven women were chosen to hear the evidence in the trial which is expected to continue into next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.