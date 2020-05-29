Julie Hall won’t be alone on the Republican primary ballot for the 4th Congressional District seat in September.
David Rosa of Dighton has qualified for the election, which is slated for Sept. 1.
Like Hall, he’s a veteran and supports conservative values.
Rosa is no stranger to district-wide campaigns. He’s run for Congress twice, once in 2012 and again in 2016.
He lost to incumbent Democrat Joe Kennedy III in 2016 by a 70 to 30 percent margin in the heavily Democrat district.
Rosa also ran against Kennedy in 2012 as an independent and finished third behind Republican Sean Bielat.
Kennedy has chosen not to seek reelection and is challenging U.S. Sen. Ed Markey for his U.S. Senate seat instead.
There are at least 10 Democrats seeking to replace him in the U.S. House of Representatives.
On his website, Rosa said he supports President Donald Trump and the Second Amendment. He’s also pro-life.
Rosa also ran against state Sen. Marc Pacheco in 2014 and lost 58 to 37 percent.
Hall, a former at-large city councilor in Attleboro, has had her election troubles as well, losing two bids for state representative.
In a previous statement, she said she’s running “to preserve the values and economic system that have made America the greatest nation on earth.”
The 4th District covers 34 communities from Brookline in the north to Fall River in the south.
Rosa and Hall live squarely in the middle.
The Democrat candidates are mostly from Brookline and Newton.
