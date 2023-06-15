NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The David’s Bridal store on Cumberland Avenue will remain open although other locations in the state are closing.
The company, one of the largest sellers of wedding gowns and formal wear, announced Wednesday that it was closing half of its stores in Massachusetts.
The announcement comes weeks after the company filed for bankruptcy protection for the second time in the past five years.
Stores in Danvers, Dartmouth and Natick will be closing. The Dartmouth store is closing at the end of this month.
Besides North Attleboro, stores in West Springfield and Westwood will remain open, according to the company's website.
Clothing retailer EbLens said this week that it will close all of its stores this summer, including four locations in Rhode Island, including Pawtucket, and the 10 in Massachusetts. EbLens is based in Connecticut and has stores in five states.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.