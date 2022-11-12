DeSimone Davis combo

John Davis and Cathleen DeSimone

When John Davis heard Mayor Paul Heroux had beaten incumbent Tom Hodgson to become the next Bristol County sheriff, he jumped into action.

Davis, who’s run for mayor twice before, in 1997 and 2007, got the news of Heroux’s victory just before sunrise on Nov. 9.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.