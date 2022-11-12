When John Davis heard Mayor Paul Heroux had beaten incumbent Tom Hodgson to become the next Bristol County sheriff, he jumped into action.
Davis, who’s run for mayor twice before, in 1997 and 2007, got the news of Heroux’s victory just before sunrise on Nov. 9.
“Since about 4 a.m. it’s been non-stop,” Davis said the morning after the election. “Someone sent me a message saying Paul won and I’ve been talking to people and sending out messages ever since.”
Heroux won by a little more than one point, 50.6% to 49.4%. He garnered 89,873 votes to 87,597 for Hodgson.
Davis, 57, declared he’d be running for mayor if Heroux won the race for sheriff about a month ago.
City councilor at-large Cathleen DeSimone, 56, declared her candidacy in September.
DeSimone said she’s preparing for a very busy couple of months.
“It’s going to be different with a shorter time frame,” DeSimone said. “There will be a lot of running around.”
Tasks for her include getting a website ready, organizing a campaign committee and buying signs.
She said one of her advantages is she’s a “little bit of a known quantity.”
Heroux said he will be serving as mayor right up until the time he gets sworn in as sheriff in early January, which is less than two months away.
And between now and then, the city council must call for a special election according to Section 3-8 (a) of the City Charter because the vacancy will be more than nine months.
“If a vacancy occurs in the office of mayor, by death, resignation, removal from office, failure to elect or otherwise, at any time preceding the last nine calendar months of the term for which the mayor was elected, the municipal council shall forthwith call a special election to fill such vacancy for the remainder of the unexpired term.”
The council could call for the special election as soon as Tuesday. After that the Election Commission will determine when the special election will be held.
That could also happen next week.
Council president Jay DiLisio would become acting mayor in case the election does not take place prior to the mayor’s resignation.
Davis said he’ll be working very hard.
“I’m going to be doing the same thing I’ve been doing for the last half year,” he said. “Every day I reach out to people and explain what I have to offer, what I can do for the city and try to gather their support.”
Meanwhile Heroux is throwing his support to DeSimone.
He said the two-term, at-large councilor “has (his) full support.”
That support could be a huge advantage for DeSimone, who’s an attorney and an administrator at Bridgewater State University, because Heroux is a popular figure in the city.
“She is smart, she listens — that’s one of her best qualities. She doesn’t always agree with me,” Heroux said in a Sun Chronicle story Friday.
He added that DeSimone has persuaded him to “bend a little” from time to time to accomplish things.
Meanwhile, Davis said Heroux had told him weeks ago that he would be supporting DeSimone.
“He’s a friend of hers,” Davis said. “I have no problem with the mayor supporting someone other than me.”
He said a number of former elected officials are backing him.
“Our campaign is well on its way,” Davis said. “I’m very happy with the support I’ve gotten.”
Davis, a former four-term, Ward 5 councilor, said he’s gotten multiple messages of support for his campaign since Heroux won the race for sheriff.
“I’m happy with how it’s going,” he said.
Davis, who also served on the planning board, said the chances of beating an incumbent are slim so the best time to run is when the seat is open.
He once owned and ran Connelly Gold Stamping on Union Street and lately has run his own business, John Davis Home Repair and Improvement Co.
A serious fall, however, has kept him from much of the home repair business in recent months.
Surgeons at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston had to rebuild Davis’ left shoulder and arm, which were badly damaged in the tumble down his cellar stairs, he said.
But, he said, the recovery time gave him an opportunity to think about returning to politics, which he’s now decided to do.
“This is the first time there will be an open seat in 40 years,” he said. “It’s very difficult to beat a popular incumbent.”
If elected, Davis said he would focus on managing the city rather than being an activist mayor.
Davis said he would focus on improving the city’s infrastructure.
DeSimone first announced her intention to run on Dave Kane’s radio show on WARA, as did Davis.
She said she’s enjoyed her two terms on the council and is ready to take the next step.
“I think I can bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to City Hall,” she said in a previous news story.
And now that Heroux has won his race, she has to ramp up fast for hers.
“Things will move very quickly…” DeSimone said. “I’m excited.”
“When was the last time there was an open office?” she asked. “It’s been a while so it could be very interesting. It’s exciting for Attleboro to have an open seat.”
Whoever wins the corner office would serve out the last year of Heroux’s term and then ramp up for another run in fall 2023, and that will come very quickly.