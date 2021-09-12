FOXBORO — A town-wide cleanup on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on Saturday drew more than 300 volunteers.
“I think it made it a little extra special being that the event was on 9/11. As a country, we promised to never forget those we lost on that terrible day back in 2001,” said organizer and cleanup committee member A.J. Dooley. “The day has become a day to give back, a day to serve and a day to never forget. I think we accomplished that.”
He won’t know exactly how many tons of trash they had picked up until they got the collection containers dumped, but volunteers filled two, 30-yard roll-offs of unwanted debris and litter throughout the town, and if he had to give it a guess, up to four tons of trash off the street of Foxboro.
“It was great to see our community come together and genuinely enjoy giving back to this great town. We had people of all ages, families, groups of friends, individuals, selectmen and town groups and more Foxboro High School students than ever before,” he said.
Normally as part of the effort, there would be large cookout donated by Jake and Joe’s and served up by Foxboro Fish and game members with hotdogs, burgers, and salads, but with COVID-19, they needed to pivot this year.
“I reached out to five local pizza places in town. Pizza time, Omega Pizza, South Street Pizza, and both Papa Gino’s on Route 1 and Route 140 and they generously donated 10 large cheese pizzas each and it was perfect. We had the Foxboro Rotary Club members donate their time to serve the pizza to all the volunteers,” Dooley said.
There was also a special dedication on this year’s T-shirt for a long-time beloved barber in town, Dave Gaffey, who died in 2020. His wife Mary and his sister were at the event.
Kristen Das came to volunteer with her daughter Sonya, 8, a Taylor Elementary School student, along with Girl Scouts who were not first-timers to this event.
“I always want to make sure that we can give back to the community, and I wanted to be a good role model for my Girl Scout troop and get them in the swing of being good community participants and to give back,” Das said.
She accompanied about a dozen Girl Scouts.
Her daughter Sonya said she found all sorts of garbage such as cans, bottles, wipes, and ice cream cones with ice cream still in them.
High school senior varsity girls’ soccer team member Kailee McCabe said she and teammates decided to help and support their town and give back to the community “because we thought it was a great way for everyone to come together and help clean up.”
High school student Balazs Busznyak decided to join the committee because he wanted to give back to his community and his mentor, A.J. Dooley, and his football coach asked for his help.
“I couldn’t say no,” Busznyak said.
He assisted in planning the event, helped pick up bags of trash from volunteers, and employed social media to market the event.
“My favorite part of cleaning up was giving back to my hometown and spending time with old friends. It was nice to participate in something I did growing up,” he said.
