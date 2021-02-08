NORTH ATTLEBORO — Candidates for town offices have until 5 p.m. Thursday to take out nomination papers and until the same time Feb. 16 to return them.
All candidates need 25 signatures of registered voters to get on the ballot for the April 6 election.
So far, three candidates, including two incumbents, have been certified for the town council ballot.
Joann Cathcart and Kathleen Prescott are the incumbents who are certified and Andrea Slobogan is the first challenger to be certified.
To date, 14 potential candidates have taken out nomination papers for the nine-member board.
The other 11 are incumbents Andy Shanahan, Darius Gregory, John D. Simmons, Julie Boyce, Justin Pare and challengers Bruce Pearson, Daniel F. Donovan, John J. Donohue, Kenneth Nasif, Mark Gould and Robert McCoy Jr.
Keith Lapointe, president of the council, and member Michael Lennox are not seeking reelection.
Those who have taken out papers for school committee are challengers Joseph Flaherty, Katelyn Castonguay and Matthew Wise.
Challenger Michael Izzo has taken out papers for parks commission while John Casey, an incumbent, and Craig Cameron, a challenger, have take out papers for the electric commission.
Incumbent Michael Thompson is running for public works commission.
Town hall is currently closed to the public, so anyone who wants to take out nomination papers needs to call the elections office to set up an appointment.
Appointments are also needed to return the papers.
For more information, call 508-699-0106.
