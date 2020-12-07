It’s that time of year again to try for grant money to fund arts and cultural activities, programs and events.
Local cultural councils are looking for applications for thousands of dollars in funds they receive each year from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to promote the arts, humanities and science.
Organizations, schools and individuals may apply for grants that support activities taking place through Dec. 31, 2021.
The deadline for applications had been extended by the state council to Dec. 14 because of the virus crisis.
The council cited the “need to ensure that the Local Cultural Council’s (LCC) FY21 Grant Cycle for communities involved in the MA Cultural Council moves forward through this unprecedented time.”
Application forms and more information about the Local Cultural Council Program are available at www.mass-culture.org or https://mcc.smartsimple .
The grants support a variety of activities involving music, theater, art, cultural diversity, nature and science.
Venues and activities can include, but are not limited to, exhibits, festivals, field trips, artist residencies, performances, workshops, or lectures as well as virtual opportunities.
Many programs funded this past year had to be adapted to virtual or outdoor venues because of the pandemic.
“We are especially happy to see that despite many budgetary needs right now, funding for the arts is still strong here in the Commonwealth,” the Norton Cultural Council said. “It has also been inspiring to see how 2020 grantees have responded to the unique challenges this year has presented. Their work helps to make sure our communities feel welcoming at a time where people can feel incredibly isolated.”
The cultural councils work with grantees to ensure the success of their programs.
“We all know that these are unprecedented times, the joy that comes from watching theater, listening to a new musician, painting with a group or laughing at a local comedy show is what lifts our spirits,” Foxboro Cultural Council member Julie Philibert said. “We are thankful to the artists who have adapted and have reinvented the way that they bring their art to the community.”
Last year, the Foxboro council distributed $6,460 in grants.
Previously funded projects include a musical involving senior performers titled, “Think Globally — Act Locally,” a poster-making workshop to encourage environmental awareness, a film and discussion series to promote racial equity, and a traveling teen singing ensemble.
The Rehoboth Cultural Council “strongly encourages local artists, musicians, historians, craft persons, etc., who have something to share with their community, especially new applicants, to apply.”
In Seekonk, previously funded projects include a pastel workshop, program on frogs and toads, a butterfly program, building empathy workshop, and music of “South Pacific.”
