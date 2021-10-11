The deadline is Friday to apply to area cultural councils for grant money to fund cultural and arts activities through December 2022.
The application form can be found at www.massculturalcouncil.org.
The grant money is distributed from the Massachusetts Cultural Council to local councils, which then review applications and award grants.
In Attleboro, the city’s cultural council is eagerly awaiting applications for $32,200 it’s been awarded.
The council strives to promote a diverse cross-section of activities.
“We support a broad variety of art forms, the ongoing work of individual artists and writers, and environmental and historical education projects with an emphasis on collaborative projects that bring together artists and other types of organizations, local cultural groups and projects that serve specific populations like youth, elders, low-income, disabled,” the council said.
Applicants can be in the arts, humanities or interpretive science organizations; individuals including artists, science educators, historians, musicians, writers or other humanists, parents, and community members; and community organizations including schools, social service organizations, civic groups, neighborhood centers, and youth/senior/family associations.
Besides state criteria for evaluating applications, local priorities for grants include community support and involvement, evidence of track record, ability to address the diverse cultural needs of a community’s underserved populations or support diverse forms of cultural activities, and financial need.
Also, contact Rosa Lopes at email attleboroculturalcouncil@gmail.com or call 508-223-2222.
In North Attleboro, the town’s cultural council is also looking for funding applications for community programs.
The council helps fund a variety of events and activities, including the popular Concerts on the Common summer series, through the state grants and donations.
“Every year the North Attleboro Cultural Council provides grants to artists, musicians, writers, art teachers, theaters, schools, and more for projects that enrich North Attleboro,” the council said.
The council recently surveyed residents to learn their funding priorities.
The council made grants totaling $14,400 in 2021, but that was less than its state allocation of $16,000 as applications were off due to the pandemic, the council said.
In Norton, its cultural council is also accepting proposals for programs and projects in the arts, humanities and social sciences.
For more information, email nortonmacc@gmail.com.
Over in Mansfield, its cultural council wants submissions for the latest grant cycle with an emphasis on community-oriented programs.
Its grants support a variety of artistic projects and activities in and around Mansfield including exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies or performances in schools, workshops and lectures, council chair Eileen Cusack said.
The council dished out $17,000 in grants this year, including for a middle school art exhibit, high school technology in theater program, symphony orchestra, African dance as well as programs for seniors and at the library.
“All monies were distributed despite the setbacks to these programs caused by the pandemic,” Cusack said.
For local guidelines, contact Cusack at 508-261-8828 or by email at culturalcouncil@mansfieldma.org.
In Foxboro, information about the cultural council can be found at foxboroughma.gov.
