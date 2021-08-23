FOXBORO — With the Harvard Pilgrim Finish at the 50 5K Road Race set for Sept. 3, runners are encouraged to register now at FinishAtThe50.com.
“We can’t wait to kick off Labor Day weekend with the return of this annual tradition while celebrating health, wellness, community and a return to normal,” Brian Early, vice president and general manager of Patriot Place said.
The race, which finishes at the 50-yard line of Gillette Stadium, is returning for the 11th time after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of last year’s event.
A portion of the proceeds from each race entry will be donated to the New England Patriots Foundation and go to a variety of health-related initiatives across New England.
Registration for the 5K race is now open at FinishAtThe50.com. Children ages 8 and younger will also be able to participate in the 50-yard Kids Dash for a $10 registration fee. Runners age 9-17 can register for the 5K race for $25.
The 10K race will not be offered this year but will return in 2022.
Registered runners will be able to pick up their race bibs on Sept. 2 at Olympia Sports and on Friday, Sept. 3 at the Cross Pavilion at Patriot Place.
