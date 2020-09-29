WRENTHAM — The town is in the final phase of planning for the installation of a memorial to honor veterans who served in the Persian Gulf.
Town Administrator Kevin Sweet and Veterans Agent Rebecca Jennings are asking the public for assistance in creating a list of Wrentham service members to include on the memorial.
The Persian Gulf Veterans Memorial will be located on the town common, and join memorials for veterans of World War II, the Korean War and Vietnam War.
The final preparation for the memorial is focused on fully identifying veterans’ names to be engraved on the monument.
The town is using multiple government databases to acquire names, but is also seeking the public’s help in order to create as complete a list as possible.
Anyone who meets the following criteria is asked to submit their information by Wednesday, Sept. 30: Any active duty, reservist or guardsman who served during the period of Aug. 2, 1990 to present, and listed Wrentham as their Home of Record (HOR) upon entering the service; anyone who served during the period, is a current resident and has not had their name placed on a similar monument in the HOR.
In order to ensure information is complete and not duplicated, service members are encouraged to log onto the town’s website, www.wrentham.ma.us, and complete and return a short questionnaire. This is especially important for anyone who entered service from a town other than Wrentham.
The questionnaire will ask for the following information: Service member’s name, branch of service, rank, dates of service, Home of Record at initial service entry, awards or ribbons, basic contact information, and any other pertinent information the service member wishes to share.
Completion of the questionnaire will require a copy of the service member’s DD-214, Certificate of Release or Discharge From Active Duty, or another appropriate document of service.
Anyone who is not able to complete the questionnaire online may contact Jennings at 508-699-0120 or Wrentham selectman Jerry McGovern at 774-571-0811.
Full funding for the memorial has been obtained through local and state grants.
