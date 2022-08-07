SEEKONK — The intersection where a Pawtucket couple was killed in an accident in June has a new traffic signal.
An overhead flashing yellow light has been installed at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$12.99
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$37.99
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$76.99
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$140.99
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
SEEKONK — The intersection where a Pawtucket couple was killed in an accident in June has a new traffic signal.
An overhead flashing yellow light has been installed at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44).
“That is a state road and the project was completed in conjunction with our department of public works,” Police Chief Dean Isabella said.
Drivers approaching the intersection also come across an electronic sign on the side of the road that reads “dangerous intersection, use caution ahead.”
Residents living in the area and town officials say the intersection has been treacherous for a long time, with excessive speeding and sight distance issues because of the intersection’s alignment and a hill.
One Lincoln Street resident had said he’s observed from 20 to 30 crashes in the more than a decade he has lived there.
Because of the number of accidents, the town for years has been working with the state Department of Transportation to come up with ideas to improve the safety of the intersection, including reducing the speed limit on Route 44 and limiting Lincoln to one-way traffic.
The latest improvements have been several years in the making. Seekonk officials were notified in the spring of 2019 by the state that its project review committee had approved roadwork in the area and a flashing beacon local officials had requested.
Selectmen Chairman Justin Sullivan said at this past week’s board meeting he is skeptical the blinking light is going to be a long-term solution.
Some residents maintain a full traffic signal is needed and that there isn’t much difference between a flashing light and stop signs that have been at the intersection for several years.
There has also been a sign warning of a hill as drivers approach the intersection.
In mid-June, a Pawtucket couple, Robert and Winifred Langevin, both 70, was killed in a two-car crash at the location.
Langevin, driving a 2004 Corvette with his wife in the passenger seat, attempted to cross Route 44 from Lincoln Street.
The car collided with a 2017 Jeep Wrangler driven on Route 44 by a 25-year-old Rhode Island woman, who suffered minor injuries. Her vehicle rolled over following the collision.
Other fatal accidents have occurred at the intersection in the past.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.