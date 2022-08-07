Seekonk Intersetion
A Pawtucket couple died in June in a crash at this intersection at Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44) in Seekonk. A blinking yellow traffic light was recently installed at the intersection.

SEEKONK — The intersection where a Pawtucket couple was killed in an accident in June has a new traffic signal.

An overhead flashing yellow light has been installed at the intersection of Lincoln Street and Taunton Avenue (Route 44).