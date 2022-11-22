ATTLEBORO — A deal announced in September that will guarantee an affordable housing complex on Hillside Avenue will stay affordable was finalized on Monday.
MassHousing provided a total of $18 million in financing to the nonprofit Retirement Housing Foundation and its development consultant, the Schochet Companies, for renovation of the 100-Unit Hillcrest Acres Apartments.
RHF, in partnership with the Schochet Companies, purchased Hillcrest Acres in July 2020 at a time when the property was in danger of converting to market-rate housing.
This financing transaction will ensure long-term affordability protections remain in place at the property and that significant capital needs there are met.
“This ownership team stepped up to acquire Hillcrest Acres at a time when the property was in danger of losing its affordability, and now they will ensure that the property is a source of safe, modern affordable housing for many years to come,” MassHousing Executive Director Chrystal Kornegay said. “MassHousing was very pleased to work with RHF and Schochet to preserve this affordable housing resource in Attleboro, where lower and moderate-income residents will continue to enjoy housing stability and economic opportunity.”
MassHousing provided the owners with a $7 million tax-exempt construction and permanent loan, a $7.2 million bridge loan, $2.7 million from the agency’s Workforce Housing Initiative and $1 million in additional financing from the CDFI Fund’s Capital Magnet Fund.
Other financing sources included $9.6 million from an allocation of Low Income Housing Tax Credits by the Massachusetts Department of Housing and Community Development, $4.2 million in direct support from DHCD and a $1.4 million sponsor note.
Richard Henken, president of Schochet Co., said the project is expected to be completed sometime next year and includes the replacement of kitchens, bathrooms, roofs, siding and windows.
Everything will be brought up to code.
The project’s final cost is expected to be between $25 million and $30 million.
He said contractors are “chomping at the bit” to get going.
The goal will be to keep the apartments as affordable as possible and to inconvenience the residents as little as possible, Henken said.
He said some apartments are being kept vacant in case some residents have to move temporarily while their units are being renovated.
Some residents will face rent increases.
“A bunch of folks’ rents will be going up, but they will still be way below what market rates are,” Henken said.
And, he said, the complex will be a bit chaotic for a time.
“This will be really terrible for a while, but the end result will be worth it,” Henken said.
