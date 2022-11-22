Hillcrest Acres Attleboro
The entrance to Hillcrest Acres in Attleboro.

 MARK STOCKWELL/THE SUN CHRONICLE

ATTLEBORO — A deal announced in September that will guarantee an affordable housing complex on Hillside Avenue will stay affordable was finalized on Monday.

MassHousing provided a total of $18 million in financing to the nonprofit Retirement Housing Foundation and its development consultant, the Schochet Companies, for renovation of the 100-Unit Hillcrest Acres Apartments.

George W. Rhodes can be reached at 508-236-0432.