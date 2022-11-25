NORTH ATTLEBORO – In the cold, pre-dawn hours Friday morning, Tammy Marks waited for Walmart to open to take advantage of Black Friday savings.
At the front of the line that at one point reached to as far back at the stone wall around the parking lot’s perimeter, Marks of Pawtucket arrived at 3:30 a.m., for Walmart’s 6 a.m. opening. While the lot was quiet when she got there, she had her daughters to keep her company and her son’s Christmas wishes in mind.
“A TV is the most important thing for my son,” she said, estimating she would save between $150 and $200 on the deal the retailer was offering.
She said she didn’t mind waiting for the item that would make her son’s holiday.
“No matter how bad the world gets, you’ve got to get that one thing,” Marks said.
Other local shoppers felt the same, heading out in the dark to take their place in lines for the day of deals, but there wasn't as much early foot traffic as in previous years as stores opened in the early morning hours rather than overnight.
On Route 1, Best Buy opened at 5 a.m. followed by Walmart and Emerald Square mall at 6 a.m.
In Foxboro, Bass Pro Shop at Patriot Place also opened at 5 a.m., along with a select few other stores within the adjacent plaza, such as Ulta Beauty, Bed Bath & Beyond and Bath & Body Works.
With the sky just starting to lighten to a pale gray, some Bass Pro shoppers were already exiting the store with full shopping carts and two shopping bags for each hand, maneuvering around cars searching for a parking place in the already-bustling lot.
Inside the store, where many wallet-friendly deals were being offered for clothing, foot traffic was just as busy as patrons juggled armloads of clothing and bedding, while other shoppers filled hand-held baskets.
Back in North Attleboro, the pace was slightly quieter even as eager shoppers waited outside Best Buy in a line extending along the front length of the building when the doors opened.
There, friends and neighbors Jasmine Fournier and Jessica Wood of Burrillville, R.I., had their children’s Christmas lists in hand as they took their place in line.
With exactly one month to Christmas Day and Cyber Monday only a few days away, Fournier was looking forward to getting her shopping over and done for the season.
“You definitely save money,” Fournier said of the long weekend’s shopping deals.
Wood was anticipating saving money herself as much as repeating the positive early morning hour experience of Black Friday shopping with Fournier.
“It’s the only way to get (holiday shopping) done,” Wood said.
Inside Best Buy, employees and staffers were prepared for the anticipated slew of sales of home theater items like smart TVs that were stacked in groups along the aisle towards the back of the store.
While there were still plenty of those items to be had after the overcast skies fully brightened, some sizes of the Samsung OLED TV had already been snatched up before 8 a.m.
Within the same hour, the electronics department in Walmart had several empty shelf spaces of their own, notably the 50-inch Roku Smart TV and the 43-inch Vizio D-series Smartcast TV.
In both the parking lot and the store, certain shoppers who had arrived early enough could be seen balancing the bright orange box of a 55-inch Roku Smart TV, which was as tall as a person and could barely be carried without a helping hand.
Across the street at Target, special deals included a $50 slash in price on the $99 Keurig K-Mini, and a buy one-get one 50 percent off on an array of toys, with the exception of the Lego brand.
At Emerald Square, the parking lot was modestly full -- and had been while the sky was still dark -- as guests browsed and purchased with their stuffed shopping bags in hand. Among the Black Friday deals within the mall were 60 percent off men’s outerwear in JCPenney, 30 percent off all Forever 21 merchandise and 40 percent off all Hollister merchandise.
Even if stores were no longer opening at 1 a.m., the hustle and bustle of Black Friday shopping well before sunrise still had its near-dreamlike effect, especially as time seemed to become irrelevant.
“It’s getting light out -- isn’t that nice?” one JCPenney shopper observed as she and her family left shortly after 7 a.m.