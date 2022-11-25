NORTH ATTLEBORO – In the cold, pre-dawn hours Friday morning, Tammy Marks waited for Walmart to open to take advantage of Black Friday savings.

At the front of the line that at one point reached to as far back at the stone wall around the parking lot’s perimeter, Marks of Pawtucket arrived at 3:30 a.m., for Walmart’s 6 a.m. opening. While the lot was quiet when she got there, she had her daughters to keep her company and her son’s Christmas wishes in mind.