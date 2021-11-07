FRANKLIN — Dean College has received a donation of more than $3 million from an alumnus and longtime benefactor, representing the largest estate gift in the college’s 156-year history.
Dean College Thursday announced the naming of the Dean R. Sanders ‘47 School of Business in honor of Sanders, a 1947 graduate, and his momentous gift to the college.
Sanders, who died in March 2020 in Maryland, supported the college for nearly seven decades, with his first gift to Dean dating back to 1951. He was a past alumni volunteer.
“We are honored to have received a transformational gift which will greatly influence our institutional trajectory. A sincere thank you to Mr. Sanders and his family for the support and trust they have placed in Dean College,” college President Dr. Paula M. Rooney said. “As a leader of industry, Mr. Sanders was a man of distinction who often spoke of the influence his Dean education had on his business success. This landmark gift will add great stature to the programs in our School of Business.”
After serving in the U.S. Army, Sanders spent his entire working life at the Espoma Company. He transformed the small company his father started in 1929 into the lawn and garden industry’s leading organic plant food manufacturer.
In the late 1940s, the company’s number one selling product was created, the first organically balanced plant food, and its several dozen products are carried by major distributors and retailers.
Sanders was president of the company from 1980 until 2003, when leadership transitioned to the next generation of his family.
“Our family is extremely proud that the College is recognizing the generosity of my uncle with the naming of the Sanders School of Business,” Serge Brunner said. “My uncle was an entrepreneur who dedicated his career to growing his family business. He firmly believed in the mission of Dean and we are all excited to witness the impact this gift will have on the next generation of students.”
The Dean College School of Business has more than 500 full-time students in several programs, including in criminal justice, Homeland Security management, sports broadcasting and communications. All students must complete at least one internship prior to graduation, with options including one with Kraft Sports and Entertainment.
“We are incredibly humbled and enormously grateful for this generous gift,” said Coleen Resnick, a Dean vice president. “Mr. Sanders was a proud alumnus, successful business owner and we are proud to name the School of Business in his honor and memory.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.