FRANKLIN — Dean College is holding its 157th commencement exercises Saturday and is awarding honorary degrees for the first time.
The college will present honorary degrees to three recipients for their accomplishments and contributions to society: award-winning broadcast journalist Andrea Kremer, former mayor of Boston and U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and award-winning actress Rutina Wesley.
“These honorees are people of integrity and character, with outstanding and sustained achievements in the arts, business, entrepreneurialism, government, media, humanitarianism and public service,” college President Kenneth Elmore said in a news release. “Their significant, meritorious achievements reflect the core values and Mission of Dean College.”
The ceremony begins at 11 a.m. on the front lawn of Dean Hall, along Awpie Way, and will take place rain or shine. Livestream options will be available.