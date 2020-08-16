Deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor lead to increased interest in race-related books in Attleboro area

When Maggie Holmes sat down with her monthly book club in June, nobody wanted to talk about books.
Instead, the discussion drifted to race: Their own acts of aggression, known or unknown, micro or macro. How they can promote change in themselves.
After the police killings of several Black Americans this spring grabbed national headlines, members of the Richards Memorial Library’s reading group in North Attleboro were compelled to confront their own ignorance.
“That is one of the good things about book discussions,” Holmes said. “It’s a safe place to talk and admit what you don’t know or understand.”
They weren’t alone.
In June, anti-racist reading lists consumed social media. Black authors new and old dominated bestseller lists, and their titles quickly went on backorder nationwide. Publishers rushed reprintings to keep up with the demand.
Two months later, the surge in interest has leveled off some, but remains. None of the titles on The New York Times list of best-selling nonfiction centered on race or anti-racism the week George Floyd died. By the end of June, they comprised 80 percent of the 15-book list. Last week, six titles remained.
For some, the interest is encouraging. Others doubt it will last.
But for many, the question remains: Why now? Why books?
Well, social novels that “(call) attention to the plight of oppressed groups in society” have a long history as catalysts for social change, especially in Black history, says Wheaton College’s Deyonne Bryant.
White abolitionists in the 19th century relied on first-hand accounts of enslaved persons to drive anti-slavery campaigns. “The Narrative of the Life of Frederick Douglass” is still often taught today, and Harriet Beecher Stowe’s “Uncle Tom’s Cabin” is considered a champion of social novels in American history.
In the early to mid 1900s, Black literature by Langston Hughes and W.E.B. DuBois worked to instill pride and culture in Black readers and critique the oppression they still faced.
Later, Ralph Ellison’s “Invisible Man” portrayed the erasure and marginalization of Black bodies — themes still relevant today, Bryant said.
And in the 1970s, the intersection between the Black rights and women’s movements propelled female Black authors like Toni Morrison, Alice Walker and Gayle Jones to recognition.
“I think the feature that makes books effective as catalysts for social change is that books can be mass produced and disseminated widely,” Bryant said in an email. She heads the Norton college’s English department.
“Also, books have a long shelf life and old books can be returned into circulation. What’s different today, at least to me, is the inclusion of books by white and multicultural authors alongside Black authors, calling not only for social justice, but also for the dismantling of white privilege as a means of achieving social justice once and for all.”
The demand now, she said, comes from renewed attention toward the lives of Black people in the United States – and the injustice that has prevailed.
“The Black Lives Matter movement calling for nonviolent protests and policy changes in response to police brutality and other forms of racially motivated violence against Black people is one of those factors,” Bryant said. “I think this movement has prompted many people to consider and reconsider their thoughts about race and racism.”
Those people are looking for policy solutions, Bryant said. Others are questioning how systemic racism has continued into the 21st century.
Bryant also hopes readers are using books to remember the ways we are all interconnected by a shared humanity.
“And all of this is a good thing,” she said. “But I don’t know if people will continue to seek out these books or hold these conversations once the protests have died down and the country has moved on to other topics of concern. The daily rituals of navigating through a radicalized landscape is hard and requires a certain mindset in order to persist.”
But she is encouraged that Black books have made their way into many new homes. And she hopes they will empower some to continue a fight to eradicate racism.
Holmes hopes to expand offerings and programs around authors of color in North Attleboro.
Patrons of the library don’t often check out books by Black authors, the librarian said.
Previous efforts like a town read of the novel “Hidden Figures” and a program on the history of racist bussing in Boston drew meager crowds.
“It was only people who already talk about this stuff,” she said.
In recent weeks, she’s seen that change.
“How to Be an Antiracist” by Ibram X. Kendi had 82 holds placed on the physical copy at the library last week, and another 343 holds on an e-book version the library offers through OverDrive.
In Plainville, An Unlikely Story Manager Emily Crowe said readers immediately bought out the bookstore’s anti-racism offerings, leaving requests on backorder for three weeks. Now restocked, sales have continued.
“We’re steadily selling various anti-racism titles at the rate of several copies a week, whereas before we might have sold that many in a six-month period,” Crowe said.
She attributed the rise to timing: Race-related current events drove the topic home, and the pandemic provided the time needed to read about it.
But the legacy of these titles also drives their relevance, Crowe said.
“Books are often years in the writing, some painstakingly researched,” she said in an email. “Their very permanence, and their physical presence, perhaps, lends greater authority.”
They also provide a chance to reflect that other sources of information — news or social media — do not.
In June, Amy Rhillinger at Attleboro Public Library tried to preempt calls for suggested titles by offering a list of handpicked books online.
“I saw something that said, ‘What do librarians do in times of turmoil? We make book lists,’ and it’s true,” she said. “We’re really trying to make sure our community is reflected in the books we carry.”
The library held a virtual discussion on Ibram X. Kendi’s “Stamped from the Beginning” in July that drew 80 people.
Rhillinger said she believes books appeal to people in moments of crisis because they spark empathy.
“Studies show that literature, and fiction especially, humanizes the experience,” the assistant director said. “It’s not just a statistic or a horrific story on the news. You’re reading a life experience of someone’s every day.”
She hopes the exposure to this will last.
“Many people didn’t realize they were reading only white authors,” she said. “Once you start specifically looking for authors of color, I don’t think you understand how many there are. And once you find one, more will pop up. I think this could change the way we read and introduce us to other people we didn’t know about. I certainly hope so.”
Holmes hopes to incorporate more Black books into North Attleboro’s book discussions, to force just that. August’s theme was, “Read Across the Color Line,” featuring fiction titles by newer Black authors.
When the library reopened in June, she set up a display on falsely imprisoned people of color.
“I had to keep finding new books to put out because so many people were interested,” she said. “I think at the library, whether this is going to continue is going to depend on if we keep pushing it.”
