A press release from Mayor Paul Heroux’s campaign for sheriff claimed incumbent Tom Hodgson had declined invitations to debate Heroux, and that set off a storm of controversy.
The sender later backed off from the claim and Heroux said it “could have been worded better.”
“It could lead one to believe that none of the debates had been accepted,” he said of the release, when went out on Wednesday.
Heroux said in an email that Hodgson declined forums before the NAACP and the League of Women Voters.
“So it’s not that I am saying he’s not debating at all,” Heroux said. “My concern is that he is avoiding certain important topics.”
The release, put out by Rafael Pizarro for Citizens for Paul Heroux, said, “Incumbent Sheriff Tom Hodgson has refused to debate Paul Heroux or even appear with him at a non-debate forum.”
It went on to claim that “(t)he latest refusal was when he backed out of a debate he previously agreed to participate in, slated to be moderated by Jack Spillane of the New Bedford Light on the WBSM radio station.”
The Hodgson campaign flatly denied the allegations and said the sheriff has agreed to at least three debates.
“The Sheriff has agreed to more debates than the attorney general candidates and the candidates for governor combined,” campaign spokeswoman Holly Robichaud said in an email
“WPRI and WBSM have already tweeted out that Heroux's statement is false. We have agreed to debates on channel 10, 12 and WBSM.”
Robichaud took a shot at Heroux for the false information.
“Just like in the primary, Mr. Heroux is not being honest,” she said. “That’s why one of the Democrats called him a liar and is refusing to endorse him.”
Meanwhile, Pizarro backed off the claims, calling them “overstated.”
“The claim about debates was perhaps overstated as Paul has been admitting to media all day,” Pizarro said via email. “His point was that (Hodgson) declined debates in front of some important groups, notably the NAACP and League of Women Voters. Hodgson backed out of a debate with Jack Spillane on WBSM after initially agreeing.”
But Robichaud said the sheriff never got an invitation from the NAACP. She did not comment on the League of Women Voters.
Pizarro sent a copy of the invitation Heroux received from the NAACP to The Sun Chronicle.
Emails sent to both groups to confirm invitations were sent to both candidates were not immediately returned.
Pizarro acknowledged that the sheriff has accepted other debates.
“It’s true that he accepted two others on the same station, although we didn’t know that until today,” Pizarro said. “We apologize for the overstatements.”
Meanwhile, Pizarro also claimed in the press release that Hodgson has a photo of himself wearing a “confederate tie” hanging in his office.
Hodgson spokesman at the Sheriff’s Department, Jonathan Darling, flatly denied that claim as well.
“I don’t know what he’s talking about,” Darling said via email. “He and his band of political activists say a picture hanging in the security reception area of the jail is the sheriff wearing a confederate flag tie. It’s not a confederate flag tie. It’s just a regular old tie. Don’t believe anything that guy says.”
Pizarro was apparently referring to a 2003 photo of the sheriff that made headlines in 2020. In that photo he’s wearing a red tie that has blue diagonal stripes with stars in them.
Some, including U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., considered the stripes and stars reminiscent of the flag used by Confederacy during the Civil War.
“No one, especially someone in law enforcement, should be wearing confederate symbols and doubling down on them when called out about it,” Markey tweeted on June 12, 2020.
Hodgson defended the tie at the time.
“I wore the tie in this 17-year-old photo because it had patriotic colors (red, white and blue), and not because it ‘resembled’ some fringe neo-anglo-confederate-whatever group from hundreds of years ago that I’d never heard of until yesterday,” he said.
A Hodgson spokesman at the time also defended the tie in a press report.
“It’s not a confederate tie, it’s a patriotic tie,” the spokesperson said. “Nobody’s ever complained about it until the left wing political activists started peddling it to the media.”
He called the accusation that Hodgson was connected to Confederate ideology “absurd and reckless,” adding, “the whole thing is ridiculous.”
