PLAINVILLE -- Residents running in the three races in the April 3 annual town election will debate Thursday night at town hall.
Candidates for planning board will be showcased at 7, followed by those for King Philip Regional School Committee at 7:30, and for select board at 8 p.m.
For select board, Chairman Stanley Widak and Maggie Clarke are vying for the three-year seat.
Two residents are running for a three-year term on the regional school board: incumbent Gregory Wehmeyer and Daniel Amicone.
Thomas McHugh and Tina Desprez are competing for a five-year seat on the planning board held by Robert Davis, who is unopposed for another term on the board of health he also sits on.
The debates will be moderated by Peter Gay of NorthTV, with questions from Town Moderator Luke Travis and retired longtime town employee Kathy Parker.
The event will rebroadcast on NorthTV Channel 8 through the election.
There is a voter registration session being held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at town hall. That is the last day to register to vote.