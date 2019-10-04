NORTH ATTLEBORO -- The town's school community is expressing its sorrow and condolences to Martin School Principal Jennifer Kelly, whose son, an Emerson College student, died Wednesday after suffering a severe brain injury in an altercation in Boston.
"We are all grieving this sudden and tragic loss as we continue to support each other while keeping Dr. Kelly and her family in our constant thoughts and prayers," North Attleboro School Superintendent Scott Holcomb said in an email late Thursday night.
Daniel Hollis, 19, a sophomore at the college studying marketing communications, was out with friends early Saturday when they were involved in an altercation with another group of college-age men, his family has said.
Hollis was hit and his head struck the ground. Doctors say he suffered irreparable brain damage, the Associated Press reported.
Kelly, who has been principal at Martin School for more than a year, was previously a teacher and assistant principal at Freeman-Kennedy Elementary School in Norfolk.
The family posted a message on the blog site CaringBridge that read, in part:
"True to his caring and giving nature, Daniel chose to be an organ donor," the post reads. "We pray that his gifts will prevent other families from experiencing the heartbreak we are currently experiencing.
"Our deepest appreciation goes to all who have kept us in their thoughts and prayers. We ask you now to turn those prayers and good wishes to the many friends and family who have to learn how to live with a little less sunshine."
Hollis was a Mendon resident who attended Hopedale High School. He was a goaltender on the Emerson lacrosse team.
Boston police have ruled his death a homicide and are looking for suspects.
