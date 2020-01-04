December continued a trend of a cold end of the calendar year after a rather mild first half of fall.
The month saw many days with low temperatures in the teens and 20s, and highs for the most part remaining in the 30s, Attleboro Water Department records show. Average daily lows and highs for the month are 25 and 40 degrees.
The average daily high temperature, however, was 41, which compares to a usual 40. The highest, 59 degrees, came mid-month.
The average daily low of 27 is 2 degrees higher than the normal 25.
The lowest, 11 degrees, also fell in the middle of December and was on the high end for December weather.
There were three days with high temperatures freezing or below — 22 the lowest, and 23 days with low temperatures freezing or below.
The month saw a rather wet first half, with most days having some precipitation — many of those days snowfall.
Precipitation ran 6.82 inches over 13 days, with a little over 4 inches the average. A total of 9 1/4 inches of snow was recorded — all in the first half of the month, and surpassing the usual 8 inches for December.
Three days saw about an inch of rain or more, including the day before New Year’s Eve that followed a dry spell of nearly two weeks.
