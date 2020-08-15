ATTLEBORO -- With a little more than two weeks before the state primary for U.S. Senate, Congressman Joseph Kennedy III made several campaign stops in the area over the weekend.
On Saturday the congressman, who will be facing off against U.S. Sen. Ed Markey in the Sept. 1 primary, stopped by the Attleboro Farmer's Market to greet patrons.
On Sunday he hit three stops in Mansfield: Cannan Fuels Full-Service Gas Station & Auto Repair on Pratt Street; and Jimmy’s Pub and Town News, both on North Main Street.
Several vendors of the farmers market had the opportunity to greet Kennedy, and even offer him a few of their wares.
Kathleen Bellicchi of Bellicchi's Best Biscotti was one , as was Del's Lemonade, and Meal Mantra even offered the congressman some of their chocolate.
Before he entered the market, Kennedy took time to greet his supporters, who chanted, "Let's go, Joe!" as he stepped out of the van carrying him to the farmers market entrance.
Kennedy also removed his face mask, to the cheers of the crowd, as he addressed them at the required 6-foot distance.
"We've got 17 days left," Kennedy encouraged the crowd. "Seventeen days to win the election ... we have more support in this state than any place else. We've just got to get the people out to vote."
Kennedy, the congressman for District 4 that includes the Attleboro area, is challenging fellow Democrat, U.S. Sen. Ed Markey, for his seat in the Sept. 1 primary election.
Kennedy's Jobs and Justice Initiative, which plans to respond to employment losses due to the caronavirus pandemic, will help ease our unemployment crisis and stimulate economic growth, his campaign said.
The small business owners Kennedy met with at the Farmers' Market had much to tell the congressman.
"You don't get much of a reason; you just get a denial," Water Palm of Palm's Locally Made told Kennedy as the representative stopped at his booth and discussed the Paycheck Protection Program loan, which Palm discovered he was not eligible for.
A speculation of Palm's was because he hired independent contractors, but as the business owner told Kennedy, there was never a clear reason for his claim being denied.
Palm and his wife were quick to point out to Kennedy their business had to pivot to selling family recipes with an "all-natural and organic twist," as their business summary states, to Honey Beat Mojo Sauce.
These products, Palm explained to Kennedy, were what saved his business, because 20 percent of the proceeds were donated to the COVID-19 relief loan online.
"Instead of giving up, we decided to produce another product," Palm said.
Kennedy called the small businesses "resilient" as they tried to adapt to the economic conditions caused by the pandemic.
"They're struggling," Kennedy said. "They're getting by, but it's uncertain ... you see businesses that are out there fighting and scraping and doing everything they can to get by."
Kennedy also called the distribution of funds for the small businesses "uneven."
"We've got to do a far better job of ensuring that the assistance we approve gets to the people that need it," he said.
