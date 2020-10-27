Decision 2020: Incumbent Jay Barrows faces challenge from hometown candidate Brendan Roche

Two Mansfield residents are vying in the Nov. 3 election for the right to represent the First Bristol District as its state representative — incumbent Jay Barrows, a Republican, and newcomer Brendan Roche on the Democratic side.
The district covers Mansfield, Foxboro and Norton. Neither candidate faced opposition in the Sept. 1 state primary.
Barrows, 64, who has represented the district since 2006, runs an insurance business in Mansfield and Foxboro and is active with Mansfield’s downtown association and many other community and charitable organizations.
“I want to continue to build on the relationships and successes we have had as a region. I am proud of my record of constituent service, and producing real results,” Barrows said. “Whether it be helping an individual who is in need, assisting our three towns with various projects, working on the state budget, my involvement and assistance with municipal issues, or leading and navigating our way through this unprecedented and challenging time due to COVID 19, I want to continue my service.”
Barrows, who serves on the Joint Committee on Financial Services and House Committee on Ethics, maintained a perfect voting record for the 2019-2020 legislative session, participating in all 267 roll call votes.
Barrows supported bills to assist families, municipalities and small businesses during the pandemic, including expanded mail-in voting and other options for residents to safely exercise their right to vote, and the Restaurant Relief Act that gives businesses additional time to submit their meals tax payments.
Roche, 28, an architect-in-training, is a 2010 Mansfield High School graduate. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in architecture from Catholic University of America.
Roche has served on the Mansfield Master Plan Committee the past two years. He has also been active with the Mansfield Democratic Town Committee where he has served as vice chair and has been chapter chair of the Young Democrats of Massachusetts.
Roche has been active with local campaigns and activists, trying to get more young people involved in their communities and politics.
Key parts of his platform include addressing challenges and taking advantage of opportunities to better prepare Massachusetts for the future and its younger generations, helping make public transportation including the MBTA more affordable and reliable for residents and to enhance the economy, and further protecting the environment in the face of global warming by promoting renewable energy and environmentally-friendly building codes.
Both candidates agreed to answer a series of questions posed by The Sun Chronicle via email. The responses have been edited for grammar and length.
1) Gov. Baker imposed one of the toughest emergency shutdowns in the country in March that cost thousands of jobs but arguably saved thousands of lives, all without much input from the Legislature. The governor is facing a court challenge (and criticism from some within the GOP) that his actions went too far. If elected, would you support the state’s actions and a return to a shutdown if that’s required?
BARROWS: I feel that Governor Baker has done the best he can with the cards he has been dealt. I can’t even begin to add up the hours and hours of calls, press briefings, zoom meetings, individual meetings and email correspondence I have been involved in as part of my role in assisting folks here in the Ist Bristol and across the Commonwealth as they deal with matters related to their own health and safety, unemployment issues, business related questions and concerns, educational needs, or general inquiries regarding COVID 19. I cannot imagine how incredibly difficult it has been for the Governor and his administration to shoulder this responsibility. Could we/should we have done some things differently? Absolutely.
I have taken the time to listen to people and their concerns and frustrations, and have been involved in meetings and briefings to help solve them. Under the State of Emergency declared by the Governor the legislature has no vote or control to rescind whatever he deems necessary. Many of the mandates and advisories we have been under are Executive Orders. Being a member of the Republican Caucus, I do have monthly meetings with the Governor, and he is only a phone call away. I am able to share my concerns from my constituents regarding the current situation, decisions made and issues presented. This has at times resulted in direct changes or tweaks in policies.
ROCHE: I would support the state’s actions and return to a shutdown if that is required. I give Gov. Baker high marks for the action he took early in the pandemic and it made a big difference as compared to other states. However, I believe we were in too much of a rush to reopen. As we have seen over the last couple of weeks, our daily cases and positivity rate have been on the increase and we are still easing more restrictions. We need to be extra vigilant as across the country we are seeing new highs and a lot of people are going into a false sense of security. I also believe the allowing of the eviction moratorium to end this weekend is a terrible decision. We are still in the height of the pandemic and many renters are struggling to pay their rent.
2) A police reform bill has been stalled on Beacon Hill for months. Do you support sending that package of reforms to the governor’s desk, and, if not, what police reform measures do you support?
BARROWS: I recognize that we have a duty to review our current policies — but we must do this together and involve all stakeholders. I support the reform package (bill) which was filed by Governor Baker and had the support of all major stakeholders. It was endorsed by my colleagues in the Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, as well as members of law enforcement. Unfortunately, that bill was not brought forward to the legislature. I am on record as voting against the knee jerk House bill, which was passed quickly this past July, and has been stuck in Conference Committee since then. I also want people to know that I support our local police. They put their lives on the line for us every single day. The Foxboro, Mansfield and Norton Police Departments have all been recognized nationally for the work that they do. I absolutely realize that some terrible things have happened, people are angry, and want change.
ROCHE: I approve of the police reform bill and it needs to be sent to the governor’s desk. I think a statewide reform of our law enforcement is long overdue. I am happy to see many of our local police departments have already taken proactive steps to provide reforms and training but we need to make sure there are statewide requirements for our police to follow. I want to see the restriction of facial surveillance; restrictions of no-knock warrants and the banning of choke holds kept as part of the bill. The most controversial part of the bill is qualified immunity. I believe we need to limit its use so that those who have had their civil rights violated are able to hold those accountable. Those who abuse their position and are not held to account cause a loss of trust for all law enforcement and that is dangerous for everyone.
3) Seven percent of Massachusetts’ population is Black, yet 14% of the traffic citations issued in 2019 were to Black drivers. And Black drivers were criminally cited 18% of the time, compared to 13% for white drivers, who were more likely to be given a warning. The Supreme Judicial Court has called on the Legislature to pass laws that would require police to keep records detailed enough that the stops made by every officer can be analyzed. Would you support such legislation?
BARROWS: Certainly, this issue is being discussed on Beacon Hill, and actually, was a major issue during the debate on the Hands-Free Bill (no texting while driving/no handheld phones). I understand fully what the Supreme Judicial Court has stated, and it is my hope that this issue could be remedied to make all of the Commonwealth treated equally, and I would welcome the dialogue and opportunity to see this bill brought to the floor for a vote.
ROCHE: I would support legislation to gather information about the stops police officers make. This is necessary so we can not only fully realize the extent of the problem but also help us find solutions that work. With this information, we can see if the solutions we will pass in the police reform bill will actually help decrease discrimination. We can use the information and data to make adjustments as necessary to improve conduct. We can also help focus on officers who are not learning from diversity and bias training and weed them out from the force. We can help increase the trust of the police force from the community by making sure they are doing their jobs correctly and without bias.
4) Lawmakers want the Baker administration to extend new federal unemployment benefits to jobless workers who fall just below the threshold to qualify, saying low-income workers are not eligible for the $300 per week in payments from the federal government because they qualify for less than $100 in weekly state unemployment payments. Would you support extending the benefits for low-income workers who’ve fallen through the cracks?
BARROWS: The legislature is very aware of the incredibly challenging times many of our residents are experiencing. We have continually stepped up to provide guidance and support for our residents and businesses — whether it be related to eviction issues, mortgage relief, food assistance, unemployment assistance, business loans and resources, or funding and grants to help our small businesses. I must also add that I have seen an incredible outpouring of support from our local communities, which has been so helpful to so many.
I have supported every initiative this year regarding unemployment assistance presented by the Governor or voted on in the legislature , and if the Democratic leadership of the House moves this bill forward, I would certainly due my due diligence to review it at that time, and then make my decision to support it. I have helped so many constituents in my district with unemployment issues and have not had anyone in this situation as of yet.
ROCHE: I would support extending the benefits for low-income workers who’ve fallen through the cracks. Both Gov. Baker and our Legislature have been slow to help those who need it in the pandemic. In addition to extending the unemployment benefits, we need to expand hazard pay for our essential workers and add emergency paid leave so workers do not have to choose between their life and their job. We can provide funding to our small businesses to stay open, continue to pay staff, and keep the staff protected from the virus. We can extend the eviction moratorium so people do not have to worry about being homeless in a pandemic.
5) Ed Markey recently sent out a tweet in support of the ROE Act in the state Legislature. Among other things, the bill would eliminate most restrictions on third-trimester abortions and get rid of parental consent for minors seeking abortions. In light of the possibility that Roe v Wade could be overturned, should the Legislature ensure reproductive choice in state law?
BARROWS: I do not believe that there is any push to overturn Roe v Wade, nor will there be in the future. Additionally, a woman’s right to choose is further protected in Massachusetts. It is the belief of many individuals and legislators that the ROE Act goes beyond what the majority in our state could accept as abortion law. Although I have had very few individuals contact me to move this bill forward, I have had more feedback from those in opposition to several sections of it. It just goes too far. I have had conversations with leadership as to my concerns with this bill. It is still stuck in the Judiciary Committee — where it has been for almost two years. I do not support the Roe Act as it is written. I have voted on numerous occasions to support women’s healthcare, contraceptive rights, access, and removal of archaic and unconstitutional abortion law.
ROCHE: We need to pass the ROE Act. We need to enshrine a woman’s right to choose in law here in Massachusetts. A woman’s decision about her own healthcare should be made between her and her doctor and this bill would lift restrictions that put a woman’s health in jeopardy. We need to pass the ROE Act to protect a women’s right to choose and allow them to decide what are the best healthcare decisions for them.
