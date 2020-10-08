NORTH ATTLEBORO -- When it comes to a local election, it doesn't get more local than this.
Adam Scanlon and John Simmons grew up in North Attleboro (although about 20 years apart) and then threw themselves into local politics.
Now they serve together on the community's first town council under the new charter that did away with the old board of selectmen/representative town meeting system.
And they are both running for their hometown's state representative seat in the Nov. 3 general election.
Scanlon eked out a narrow victory in last month's Democratic state primary.
Simmons stepped in at the last minute to replace the sole Republican candidate, Mike Lennox (also a member of the town council), who announced on primary night that he was withdrawing due to health concerns.
The seat has been in Republican hands -- in fact, in the same family -- for nearly 40 years, with few competitive challenges in that time.
Scanlon, 24, has been active in local government since his teens. He is a former member of the school committee (he resigned after being elected to the council), a graduate of Framingham State University and is pursuing a master's degree at Northeastern University, although he's taking a break from his graduate studies. He's single and employed by a Boston nonprofit corporation.
Simmons, 45, graduated from Westfield State University and Boston University Law School. He's the father of two and a youth sports coach and member of several fraternal organizations and, like Scanlon, was a member of the old representative town meeting. He's partner in a local law firm.
They are seeking to replace veteran legislator Rep. Elizabeth Poirier, R-North Attleboro, who announced in March that she would not be seeking an 11th term on Beacon Hill, representing the 14th Bristol district, which includes North Attleboro and portions of Mansfield and Attleboro. She succeeded her husband, Kevin, who was a state representative for 17 years before resigning to take a position at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro. He currently serves as North Attleboro's town clerk.
During the coronavirus pandemic, Scanlon and Simmons have had to eschew many aspects of traditional local campaigning.
The duo did engage in a one-one-debate on North TV on Tuesday, which was civil in tone but included a couple of sharp exchanges between the council colleagues. Simmons called Scanlon out for his adherence to a progressive agenda at odds with what he said were the middle of the road views of most of his constituents. Scanlon chided Simmons for missing a number of committee meetings and not bringing forward new legislation.
Both candidates also agreed to answer a series of questions posed by The Sun Chronicle via email.
The questions, and their answers, appear below. The responses have been lightly edited for format and style.
The questions
1) Gov. Charlie Baker imposed one of the toughest emergency shutdowns in the country in March. It cost thousands of jobs but arguably saved thousands of lives, all without much input from the Legislature. The governor is facing a court challenge (and criticism from some within the GOP) that his actions went too far. If elected, would you support the administration's actions and a return to a shutdown if that's required?
2) A police reform bill has been stalled on Beacon Hill for months. Do you support sending that package of reforms to the governor's desk, and, if not, what police reform measures do you support, if any?
3) Seven percent of Massachusetts' population is Black, yet 14% of the traffic citations issued in 2019 were to Black drivers. And Black drivers were criminally cited 18% of the time, compared to 13% for white drivers, who were more likely to be given a warning. The Supreme Judicial Court has called on the Legislature to pass laws that would require police to keep records detailed enough that the stops made by every officer can be analyzed. Would you support such legislation?
4) Some lawmakers want the Baker administration to extend new federal unemployment benefits to jobless workers who fall just below the threshold to qualify, saying low-income workers are not eligible for the $300 per week in payments from the federal government because they qualify for less than $100 in weekly state unemployment payments. Would you support extending the benefits for low-income workers who've fallen through the cracks?
5) Sen. Markey recently sent out a tweet in support of the ROE Act in the state Legislature. Among other things, the bill would eliminate most restrictions on third-trimester abortions and get rid of parental consent for minors seeking abortions. In light of the possibility that Roe v Wade could be overturned by a future U.S. Supreme Court challenge, should the Massachusetts House of Representatives act to ensure reproductive choice in state law?
6) Rep. Poirier was unique in her nearly 20 year tenure on Beacon Hill. How would you improve upon her performance while ensuring that people who may have felt under represented have a voice in the Statehouse?
John Simmons
1). In the beginning I believe most, if not all, supported the temporary shut down while we attempted to flatten the curve, lower infection rates, and ensure our hospitals were not overwhelmed with patients. People want to do the right thing and help their fellow citizens.
Governor Baker, along with all our leaders, had difficult and unprecedented decisions to make about an unknown virus. COVID-19 should be treated as a health care issue not a political one.
However, I do have concerns with the executive actions lasting longer than originally anticipated without input from the Legislature. With the recent decision from the First District Court regarding Governor Baker’s eviction moratorium it is clear that long-term executive action without legislative action is on shaky constitutional footing. As we learn more about the virus itself, treatments and the effectiveness of masks and social distancing I would not support a return to a full shut down. Instead I would seek a targeted response, with significant input from local town authorities who are closer to the issues on the ground. The balanced response should be designed to protect our most vulnerable citizens while not putting small businesses, many who are struggling to recover, at further risk.
2). We should be proud in this district to have a well-educated, highly trained, professional police force. Presently our local police departments are all trained in de-escalation techniques and receive comprehensive bias awareness training. While we can always improve, I believe that both the House and Senate versions of the police reforms go too far and will be a detriment to our public safety. POST (Police Officer Standards and Training) is an excellent tool to improve and assist our current police departments provided we address officer’s concerns regarding accessibility and availability of training. The implementation of POST will require dedicated funding sources which I support. High standards and clear expectations should be the norm.
However, eliminating qualified immunity simply goes too far. Qualified immunity protects individual officers from law suits stemming from their actions while on duty, provided those actions follow departmental policy and do not clearly violate the law. Officers who intentionally violate our rights are not presently protected by qualified immunity-as it should be. However, removing the protection would lead to a flood of unnecessary litigation putting our officer’s families at risk and harming our communities. In speaking with officers throughout the district, it is clear to me that if we eliminate qualified immunity we would lose approximately 30% of our department’s senior leaders. We would lose the very officers we rely on to train new officers in proper procedure. This does not make our police departments stronger or more responsive to the public, it will lead to a leadership void.
3). This issue was studied in Massachusetts in 2004 by the Northeastern University Institute of Race and Justice which, at that time, found no racial bias in the ticketing procedures in North Attleboro, Mansfield or Attleboro. Knowing the professionalism of our local police in the 14th Bristol District, this did not surprise me. In an effort to constantly improve our policing methods and policy I would not be opposed to further study provided we include our local police in the discussions related to the collection and use of the data to ensure a comprehensive detailed response.
4). The purpose of any assistance should be to ensure that workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 are made temporarily whole. Providing funds, at the taxpayer’s expense, which results in individuals receiving more than they made prior to COVID-19, does not make fiscal sense. This, like most issues, is not always going to be black and white. There will be gray areas and we should do everything to ensure that we are taking care of our most vulnerable citizens. The best way to help people financially is to support our small businesses who provide good jobs in our communities.
5). Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey are the law of the land. I will not make assumptions about what a future court may or may not due regarding abortion. However, regardless of ones position on abortion itself, I think we can agree that the extreme provisions of the ROE Act go to far. Allowing minors to get an abortion without parental (or other adult) consent further erodes the rights of parents to make medical decisions for their children. Preventing lifesaving medical care to babies born alive during an abortion would lead to unnecessary and cruel suffering. Abortion is legal in Massachusetts however polls show that the majority of residents do not support removing restrictions on partial birth abortion.
6). Representative Poirier, and her husband Kevin Poirier before her, have served the 14th Bristol District with distinction. She is a true public servant always willing to assist where needed. Whether she is ensuring funding for the World War II Memorial Pool -- a gift from our returning veterans after the war to the children of North Attleboro -- organizing food drives to assist local food pantries, helping the senior citizens of the district through her Senior Spectacular or ensuring funding for the Bristol County Children’s Advocacy Center she is putting the interests of her constituents above all else. I am honored that Rep. Poirier has endorsed my candidacy for state representative. I will continue her commitment to help the less fortunate in our district. Rep. Poirier often worked across the aisle to accomplish these goals and I look forward to working with members of both parties to ensure our district receives its share of funding. In addition to being personally available like Rep. Poirier I will seek to improve communication within the district by utilizing electronic/web communications to ensure our district is will informed about what is going on at the State House. I will utilize social media and our web page to keep the citizens of the 14th Bristol District informed and use it as a way to interact with constituents.
Adam Scanlon
1). I believe that Governor Baker has done an excellent job balancing the importance of public health and the economic needs of our small businesses. I do not believe that there will likely be another shutdown.
If there is one it will likely be regional in extreme cases of emergency. Although the Legislature does not have autonomy on whether another shutdown will occur, I am committed to continue supporting our administration in their effort to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 virus. I also believe that in any event that the legislature should serve as more of a “check and balance” to the executive branch to ensure accountability. This is a principal our country was founded upon.
I will work as a bipartisan legislator to ensure that our community has the resources it needs to function, whether it be through more PPE or additional hotspots to continue facilitating remote learning. We know that COVID-19 does not discriminate against political ideology and we all must work as a team in a bipartisan way in the interest of public health.
2). Police officers and those that have been marginalized by institutional racism (predominately people of color) both want the same thing, justice. At this time the bill is currently in conference committee and there is no final version of it; therefore, it would be difficult for me to comment on it as a whole package.
However, I do support several elements that have been brought up in debate. I support the idea of establishing Police Officer Standards and an Accreditation Commission. It would establish a statewide certification process for police officers, which many in law enforcement have been advocating for quite some time.
I also support banning the use of chokeholds and restricting the use of facial recognition technology. I do believe that those that have fallen victim to police brutality should have the right to hold officers accountable in court, only if the officer’s conduct was clearly considered unlawful. Which, I believe, is the original intent of qualified immunity. We can support our police officers while also identify those that break local community standards.
The role of a police officer has become even more daunting as many officers have had to become all things to all people. I will work to ease the burden for police officers while also maintaining a vibrant community for all by working to secure more resources to help support other important fields like mental health and affordable healthcare.
3). The next State Representative needs to be a voice and representative for all people. I will always be open to listening to ideas regarding new legislation that is brought forward or supported by constituents.
It is possible to support our police departments and people of color simultaneously. I was sincerely impressed with our local police chiefs taking the issue of racism so seriously and for being very forthcoming on the various departmental processes. I do believe that this reform mentioned would be a productive way of ensuring equality and equity under the law. However, my concern is the potential financial burden it may have on our community.
I would be more inclined to support this legislation if the state promised to fund it properly so that it is not an unfunded mandate. Many municipal budgets are struggling right now and I am concerned about their ability to fund public services due to a lack of state aid.
4). COVID-19 has brought to light the many financial inequities so many in our community face. It is a very sad sight to see so many families struggle right now as well as a plethora of small businesses in our community. Although the Legislature does not have autonomy over the structure and regulations regarding unemployment checks, I would advocate for extending benefits to those that need it.
We shouldn’t just think of people as “low-income workers”, they are our neighbors that strengthen our community and I intend to be a representative for all. The fact is that we are not all the same and do not all live behind a white picket fence or own a small business, we are a diverse community that needs inclusivity and diversity to lead us through this pandemic and beyond.
5). Currently there is not a final version of the ROE Act, but I am open to continuing to discuss all aspects of the bill before a compromise is made. However, I am supportive of the intent and elements of the ROE Act. I believe that we should respect the nearly 50 years of legal precedent that protect the reproductive rights of women.
I don’t believe our government should interfere with the personal and highly sensitive decisions of women and families.
6). When I was 17 years old, I spoke in front of our town’s finance committee and RTM about the importance of funding our schools and building upon a 21st century education. I spoke up as many people my age at the time felt like they didn’t have a voice.
Today many in our community feel like they still don’t have a voice, people that are both young and older. Seniors and small businesses desperately need tax relief right now. This is a cause I’ve already championed as a town councilor by working with other councilors to ensure tax relief for our seniors.
During my leadership as a former school committee member and current town councilor, I have leveraged successes by being a collaborator with people from all walks of life and beliefs despite my age. I’ve worked to lower user fees, advocated for North Attleboro’s entrance into the Green Community program, oversaw the largest increase in student resources and curriculum, assisted in contract negotiations, assisted in the development of a school-wide district improvement plan and helped establish a subcommittee on economic development.
I will be a transparent legislator and post all of my votes on my website as well as hold regular office hours with constituents. Our community has not gotten it’s fair share of state aid, I’ve already demonstrated that I can secure aid based on my success of working with Senator Rausch last year in securing $50,000 for our schools. I will be 100% dedicated and committed to this position and it will be my only full-time job to make sure that your needs are being met. This job is more than about cutting a ribbon or being in a picture somewhere, although I will always be available.
I understand that this seat has traditions attached to it. However, sometimes change is good, and I think it’s time. This is the community’s seat and I will always be there to support my community in any way possible.
