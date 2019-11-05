ATTLEBORO — Today’s the day.
Voters have 13 hours to cast their ballots in the city election, which features contests for mayor, at-large city council, Ward I city council and city clerk.
The mayor’s race between first-term incumbent mayor Paul Heroux and challenger Heather Porreca, a three-term at-large city councilor and current council vice president, has been hard fought and at times downright nasty.
The two have been going at it hammer and tongs for the last couple of weeks and now it’s up to the voters.
Heroux was endorsed by The Sun Chronicle and Porreca was endorsed by Gov. Charlie Baker and the firefighter’s union.
Four of five at-large city councilors are up for reelection, including Peter Blais, Richard Conti, Jay DiLisio and Ty Waterman.
Challengers are Cathleen DeSimone, Roxanne Houghton, Jose Lemus and Dale Rheaume.
At least one of the challengers will be elected to fill the seat left vacant by Porreca in her run for mayor.
In Ward I, council incumbent Sara Lynn Reynolds is facing a challenge from James Poore.
All other ward races are unopposed.
Meanwhile, two-term incumbent City Clerk Steve Withers is being opposed by first-time candidate Lionel Choiniere.
None of the school committee candidates are opposed, but there will be one new member. Lynn V. Porto in Ward IV will take the place of Lori Scales, who chose not to run for reelection.
All told, there are 29,429 residents eligible to vote in today’s election, which is the most for any city election ever, with the exception of last November’s special city election. It was combined with a state election and there were 29,621 registered to vote.
That year, a special election was needed to replace outgoing at-large councilor Julie Hall, who was running for state representative.
There was only one city office on that ballot.
Using history as a predictor, only about a third of those registered to vote today are expected to show up.
The last six contested mayoral elections have drawn from 26.54 percent, when Kevin Dumas beat Judy Robbins in 2003, to 36.42 percent, when Robbins beat Gerald Keane in 1999.
In 2017, when Heroux beat Dumas, 33.24 percent showed up at the polls.
Weather should not be factor.
Today is expected to be mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and a high of about 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.
The six polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Polling stations are as follows, Ward I, Coelho Middle School, 99 Brown St.; Ward II, Good News Bible Chapel, 235 West St., Ward III, St. John Catholic Parish Office, 1 Saint John Place, Ward IV, LaSalette Shrine Welcome Center, 947 Park St., Ward V, LaSalette Shrine Welcome Center, 947 Park St. and Ward VI, Elks Lodge, 887 South Main St.
If voters are not sure where to cast their ballot they can call the city’s election office at 508-223-2222, ext. 3271.
