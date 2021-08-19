FALL RIVER — It is now up to a jury to decide the state of mind of Martin McDonald when he brutally stabbed to death his estranged wife, Julie Meede, in front of her children in 2016.
“This isn’t a who-done-it,” McDonald’s lawyer, Frank Spillane of Stoughton, told the Fall River Superior Court jury Thursday during his closing argument.
McDonald, 41, stabbed Meede, 34, over 50 times after beating her in front of her children at her Norton Glen apartment on Jan. 27, 2016, according to evidence presented at the trial.
Spillane argued that there are mitigating factors, such as McDonald’s drug and alcohol use that night and medication that made his testosterone level excessive.
Those factors, combined with an abusive childhood and other psychological trauma, drove his aggression and resulted in a “mental impairment” that prevented him from controlling his conduct.
“It’s all anger. Nobody with a rational thought process stabs somebody over 50 times,” Spillane said.
The defense lawyer argued that his client’s mental impairment prevented him from having the ability to form an intent to murder his wife.
Rather, McDonald, who testified in his own defense, lashed out in the heat of the moment after being struck by Meede during an argument, Spillane argued.
Instead of murder, which requires an intent to kill, McDonald’s actions constituted the legal definition of voluntary manslaughter, the defense lawyer argued.
In his closing argument, Assistant District Attorney Stephen Nadeau said the defendant intended to kill Meede and had to come up with an excuse for his behavior.
After killing her, he slapped her 10-year-old daughter Hailey in the face and took her phone so she could not call police, the prosecutor said.
The girl took her mother’s phone and called 911 after McDonald fled, Nadeau said, and intentionally sped off on Interstate 495, crashing into a car and seriously injuring its driver.
Nadeau argued McDonald tried to kill himself on the highway because “he knew what he had done” and confessed to first responders who arrived at the crash scene.
McDonald did not suffer from any mental illness or disease but wanted to exercise control over Meede in the “ultimate act of domestic violence.”
“It’s all about a defendant who refused to accept the end of his marriage and was jealous,” Nadeau told the jury.
McDonald was angry Meede cheated on him but he was also unfaithful to her during the course of their marriage, the prosecutor said.
McDonald was rational enough to go out and get a takeout dinner for Meede and the children and had every opportunity to leave as he had in the past when the couple argued.
Rather than a sudden explosion of anger, Nadeau said Meede’s affair was something “that was stewing with the defendant for weeks if not months.”
“He was going to take control and make Julie pay,” Nadeau said.
The prosecutor asked the jury to convict McDonald of first-degree murder and find he acted with premeditation and extreme atrocity or cruelty.
The jury heard conflicting claims about whether McDonald was intoxicated when he killed Meede and whether Meede struck the defendant before he attacked her.
Police officers and retired Norton Fire Chief Paul Schleicher, who was first to encounter McDonald on the highway, testified the defendant was not drunk or impaired.
Hailey Doran Meede, now 16, also testified McDonald was not drunk. She also told the jury her mother never struck McDonald before he beat and stabbed her.
If the jury of seven men and five women convicts McDonald of first-degree murder, he will automatically be sentenced to life in prison without parole.
The jury was also instructed on second-degree murder, which carries a life sentence but with parole eligibility after 15 years.
In addition, the jury also has the option of convicting McDonald of voluntary manslaughter, which has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
He also faces an assault charge for hitting Hailey Doran Meede and two charges related to the crash on I-495.
The jury deliberated for a half-hour Thursday after getting the case and will resume on Friday.
