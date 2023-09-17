foxboro highway garage

A decision on improvements to the town’s highway garage complex on Elm Street will be up for discussion at an October town meeting.

FOXBORO -- Voters at a special town meeting tentatively scheduled for Oct. 16 will be asked to green-light plans that would fast-forward already planned improvements to the town highway garage.

The work, which includes replacing the building’s aging heating plant and air conditioning system, as well as installing a new roof, was to have been undertaken as part of a broader overhaul and expansion of the highway department complex on Elm Street.