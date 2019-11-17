NORTON — Fire officials from Norton and Mansfield responded to a three-car crash on Interstate 495 Sunday that involved a deer.
Norton Fire Captain Mike Wilson said the first car stopped to avoid the deer, which caused the second and third cars to strike the first.
Minor injuries were reported in the crash which was reported around 6:15 p.m.
Firefighters to the scene said they found a large debris field on the highway, and everyone injured was transported to Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro for treatment.
The deer did not survive.
