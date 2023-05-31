NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A deer was struck and killed by a car on busy Route 1 Wednesday afternoon.
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- A deer was struck and killed by a car on busy Route 1 Wednesday afternoon.
The driver escaped serious injury and did not have to be taken to a hospital by ambulance, fire officials reported.
The crash occurred shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of the Speedway gas station south of the Elmwood Street intersection.
The animal control officer was called to remove the deer carcass.
David Linton may be reached at 508-236-0338.
