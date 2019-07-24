ATTLEBORO — A convicted drug dealer arrested July 1 in a car that police say contained a cache of drugs and guns was ordered held without bail Wednesday after a judge deemed him a danger.
Manny Roman, 45, of Franklin, was the target of an investigation by Taunton police when he was stopped at Briggs Corner while under surveillance, according to court records.
Police executed a search warrant for the car and reported finding two loaded .40 caliber Glock handguns, an unloaded Ruger 9 mm handgun and a box containing 200 rounds of .40-caliber ammunition.
Police say they also found a small amount of suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, suboxone strips, five digital scales, 10 cellphone and a bogus Pepsi can authorities say was empty but is used to conceal drugs.
Roman, who police say was living out of the car, which was registered to his mother, was a passenger in the vehicle, according to court records.
The driver, 33-year-old Jacqueline Dean of 54 West Hodges St., Norton, was arrested on a host of drug possession charges.
Roman faces various weapons and drug charges. His lawyer, Susanna Henry, a public defender, argued that her client was not a danger.
She recommended $2,500 cash bail and that he be released to the custody of his family.
Judge Neal Hourihan deemed Roman a danger to the community, ordered him held without bail and continued the case to Aug. 13 for a probable cause hearing.
