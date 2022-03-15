ATTLEBORO — A Brockton man arrested in a prostitution sting in Norton last month was sentenced to six months of probation Monday in Attleboro District Court.
Terrance Bradham, 45, admitted police had sufficient evidence to prove he agreed to sexual conduct for a fee.
The case was continued for six months without a finding and will be dismissed if Bradham, who has no criminal record, has no other brushes with the law.
Two related charges were dismissed as a result of Bradham’s admission.
He was one of three men arrested Feb. 10 at the Extended Stay America Hotel at 280 South Washington St. in Norton, allegedly after answering an online advertisement offering escort and sexual services.
Cases against the other two suspects are scheduled for hearings next month.