ATTLEBORO — A New Bedford man was sentenced to a year in jail Thursday for a rash of motor vehicle break-ins in Mansfield in 2018.
The sentence was handed down after Michael Cossaboom, 41, pleaded guilty in Attleboro District Court during a video hearing from jail.
He and another man were apprehended on West Street in the fall of 2018 after a resident saw two men in hoodies rummaging through her daughter’s car, according to prosecutors.
An investigation found five cars had been broken into on Westview Drive, Lancashire Drive and Williams Street on Oct. 15, according to court documents.
