FOXBORO — A Milton woman admitted in federal court Tuesday to taking part in a multimillion dollar black market marijuana delivery service that once used a location in Foxboro.
Deana Martin, 53, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Boston to one count each of tax evasion, conspiracy to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and three counts of money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
She was scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 1.
Martin and co-defendant Tatiana Fridkes were indicted in May 2019 in connection with their management of Northern Herb, a marijuana delivery service that operated in Massachusetts from 2015 to 2018.
Fridkes pleaded guilty in September to conspiracy to distribute marijuana and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 3.
Northern Herb used stash houses in Canton, Milton, Foxboro and Hyde Park to store and distribute marijuana, and employed at least 25 workers.
Authorities referred to the “Foxboro warehouse” in court records but did not disclose the location. It was used until operations moved to Hyde Park, according to those records.
Martin owned and managed Northern Herb, which operated a website offering marijuana products including raw marijuana, pre-rolled marijuana cigarettes and marijuana edibles, authorities said.
From May 2016 through July 2018, Northern Herb’s revenue exceeded $14 million and paid no taxes on sales and profits or payroll or other taxes for its employees.
Much of the cash collected by Northern Herb from customers, according to authorities, was used to pay suppliers and workers.
Northern Herb purported to provide medical marijuana but did not require a customer to provide proof of a medical marijuana card.
In addition, it dropped deliveries at unattended locations where third parties could have accessed it, authorities said.
Martin faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison on the drug and money laundering charges. Tax evasion is punishable by up to five years in prison.
The case was investigated by the U.S. Justice Department’s Tax Division, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, the IRS and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
