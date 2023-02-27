ATTLEBORO -- A New Bedford man was sentenced Monday in Attleboro District Court to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges related to a botched marijuana robbery in 2021.
Daunte E. Durden, 21, pleaded guilty to assault and battery, which was reduced from armed assault with intent to rob and unlawful possession of ammunition.
The sentence was deemed served by Judge Brian Palmucci, who accepted to a plea agreement by the lawyers for both sides.
Durden is being held in custody on unrelated assault charges pending in New Bedford District Court.
The Attleboro charges are related to a botched plan to rob marijuana from two teenagers during a planned meeting at Irving Oil gas station on Route 1 in South Attleboro on Dec. 16, 2021.
A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in the left forearm and his left thigh during a scuffle and was treated at Hasbro Children’s Hospital in Providence, according to police.
Two juveniles were also charged in connection with the incident.
A charge of conspiracy to commit armed robbery against Durden was dismissed as a result of his guilty plea to the other charges.
