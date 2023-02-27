james sullivan courthouse

The James Sullivan Courthouse in Attleboro

ATTLEBORO -- A New Bedford man was sentenced Monday in Attleboro District Court to 60 days in jail after pleading guilty to charges related to a botched marijuana robbery in 2021.

Daunte E. Durden, 21, pleaded guilty to assault and battery, which was reduced from armed assault with intent to rob and unlawful possession of ammunition.

