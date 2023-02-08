NORTON — An alleged drug dealer already in jail facing second-degree murder charges stemming from a fatal crash has been indicted on a litany of drug trafficking and firearms charges related to alleged narcotics found in his Norton stash house, prosecutors said.
Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, who also has an address in Medford, was indicted last week on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Wednesday.
The grand jury also handed up indictments charging Bannister-Sanchez with unlawful possession of a large capacity firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction, Quinn said.
The charges are related to the execution of a search warrant at a stash house in Norton Glen apartments where police say they recovered about 750 grams of suspected cocaine and other large amounts of alleged fentanyl powder, fentanyl pills and methamphetamine pills, according to the district attorney’s office.
Police also recovered a Glock 9 mm handgun with a large capacity magazine containing 11 rounds, $46,130.00 cash and paperwork, drug packaging materials and drug ledgers and notes allegedly tied to the defendant, according to Quinn.
Bannister-Sanchez will likely be arraigned in Fall River Superior Court on the new indictments on Feb 22.
He is scheduled to appear in court for a pretrial hearing on second-degree murder and reckless motor vehicle homicide charges related to the Nov. 7 fatal crash in Taunton that killed 54-year-old Lori Medeiros of Middleboro.
Bannister-Sanchez is being held without bail in pretrial detention pending trial in that case.
The target of a four-month-long drug investigation, he was under surveillance by narcotics officers before the crash.
He fled from undercover state police in Middleboro, where investigators believe he was going to meet a drug customer after following him from the Norton stash house, according to prosecutors.
Despite not being chased by police, the defendant drove at up to over 100 mph through Middleboro, Lakeville and ultimately into Taunton where the crash occurred, according to prosecutors.
Authorities knew the speed his SUV was going because it had a court-ordered GPS device attached to it while he was under investigation. Bannister-Sanchez was allegedly traveling over 100 mph at the time of the crash, according to prosecutors.
He was arrested after running from the vehicle with a backpack containing $16,350 in cash, prosecutors said.
