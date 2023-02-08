fall river superior court

NORTON — An alleged drug dealer already in jail facing second-degree murder charges stemming from a fatal crash has been indicted on a litany of drug trafficking and firearms charges related to alleged narcotics found in his Norton stash house, prosecutors said.

Hector Bannister-Sanchez, 34, who also has an address in Medford, was indicted last week on charges of trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine and methamphetamine, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III said Wednesday.

