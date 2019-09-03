A defendant in a large-scale fraud ring admitted Tuesday in federal court in Providence to his role in various stolen identity and bank fraud schemes which bilked banks, finance companies, car dealerships and retailers in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Angel L. Morales, 52, of the Bronx section of New York, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to using counterfeit Pennsylvania and Rhode Island drivers licenses to open banks accounts beginning in June of 2017 to obtain fraudulent car loans and withdraw cash from bank accounts, according to court records.
Morales admitted he opened bank accounts at various bank branch offices in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts using stolen personal identifying information provided to him by other members of the conspiracy.
Morales pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 19.
If the maximum prison terms were imposed consecutively, the various counts would amount to 122 years and a $4 million fine, according to court records.
Morales was among 10 individuals indicted in the scheme. An Attleboro man is already serving a prison term for his role.
Among the police departments involved in the investigation are Seekonk and Mansfield police.
The investigation was led by the U.S. Secret Service with the help of Social Security Administration, Office of the Inspector General and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.
Others in the fraud ring participated in various schemes in Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
Morales traveled to the Dominican Republic in September 2018, shortly after federal agents executed search warrants at the New Jersey apartment of one of his alleged co-conspirators. Morales returned to the United States on March 30 and was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.