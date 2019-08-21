ATTLEBORO — A Lakeville man has pleaded guilty to participating in the afternoon robbery of a man walking on Howard Avenue last April.
Sonny R. Lee, 31, was sentenced Tuesday in Attleboro District Court to 124 days in jail, which was deemed served.
Lee was one of five individuals arrested April 15 after the victim told police he had been jumped, according to court records.
The victim told police his cellphone and wallet containing $200 cash were stolen from his pockets. He later recovered his cellphone, which his assailants apparently discarded, according to police.
Lee pleaded guilty to larceny from a person.
His lawyer, Stella O’Leary of Fall River, told the court her client did not participate in the physical assault of the victim.
The cases against his co-defendants are still pending, according to a prosecutor.
Police say the suspects were tracked down to a house on School Street and were identified by the victim.
